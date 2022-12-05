The Lady Pirates bounced back from a conference loss to get their first EIAC win by knocking off Connersville 64-46 Saturday.
The Lady Pirates improve to 4-4 on the season and 1-1 in the EIAC. Connersville drops to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
Carlee Adams led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Leah West and Mary Harmon both had 13 points. Aly Powers was the fourth Lady Pirate in double figures with 11 points. Emma McQueen scored five points followed by Carmen Thackery four and Sarah Stapp two.
Adams made it a double-double on the day by pulling down 11 rebounds to go with one assist and one steal. West was second with five rebounds and added two assists, one steal and one block.
Harmon finished with a team-high five assists. McQueen added and Powers both had four assists as the Lady Pirates dished out 18 assists in the game.
McQueen led the defense with five steals.
Greensburg has road two conference games this week, at South Dearborn Thursday and at Rushville Saturday.
South Decatur
Oldenburg Academy hosted South Decatur Saturday and picked up a 42-29 victory over the Lady Cougars.
South moves to 3-6 on the season. Oldenburg improves to 4-4.
The Lady Twisters held a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Paige McQueen, Makayla Somers and Molly Eden all had two points for the Lady Cougars. Kate Weber had four points to lead Oldenburg.
Oldenburg outscored South 16-12 in the second quarter to lead 25-18 at the half. Somers had five points in the quarter for South and Kiley Best hit a pair of buckets for four. Five Lady Twisters scored in the second quarter.
The offenses struggled in the third quarter. Oldenburg got a 3-pointer by Weber and bucket by Ashley Borgman for five points. South was limited to a free throw each from McQueen and Eden. After three quarters, Oldenburg led 30-20.
Oldenburg put the game out of reach in the fourth, outscoring South 12-9.
Somers led South with nine points. Best and McQueen both had six points. Eden added five points and Mary Gasper hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for three points.
Weber led Oldenburg with 14 points.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions picked up with No. 4 on the season by knocking off visiting Union County 47-40. The Lady Lions improve to 4-3 on the season and the Lady Patriots fall to 3-4.
Leading the charge for Rushville was senior Belle Gossett with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Senior Briley Munchel added nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Junior Kylee Herbert scored eight points.
Sophomore Gracie Buzzard finished with six points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sophomore Leonie Boyer had five points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Junior Ericka Kuhn added two points and one rebound. Junior Olivia Smith had four rebounds and steal. Junior Kiley Parsley grabbed one rebound.
The Lady Lions host Whiteland (4-6) Wednesday.
Jac-Cen-Del
AURORA - The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 28-14 lead at South Dearborn and sailed to the 57-22 victory.
Olivia Neal led JCD with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block. Reagan Hughes added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a team-high seven steals. Cheyenne Cullen tallied 11 points, two assists and one block.
Kelsey Borgman had seven points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals. Savannah Steele, Sophia Sullivan, Julia Meyer and Kaylin Hinners all scored two points. Meyer and Hinners both grabbed five rebounds.
JCD is 4-4 on the season and host Waldron (2-5) Tuesday.
Batesville
SHELBYVILLE - On the road at Shelbyville, the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Golden Bears 58-26.
Shelbyville limited Batesville to four points in the first quarter and four in the second quarter.
Ava Wilson led Shelbyville with 24 points. Kylee Edwards added 21 points. Ellie Keller had eight points. Sydney Baker scored three points and Lilly Johnson had two points.
Batesville was led by Claire Saner with seven points. Alyson Peters added five points. Ava Hanson scored four points. Sophie Gesell and Lydia Haskamp both scored three points. Emma Weiler and Marlee Obermeyer both had two points.
Batesville (4-4) hosts Lawrenceburg (4-2) Thursday.
