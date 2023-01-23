BATESVILLE - A slow start for host Batesville against Greensburg was too much to overcome as the Lady Pirates rolled to a 61-22 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Greensburg improves to 12-8 on the season and 5-1 in the EIAC. Batesville is now 11-10 overall and 2-5- in the EIAC.
Seven points from Leah West, along with four from Ally Powers and three from Mary Harmon, helped the Lady Pirates to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter. A bucket by Alyson Peters and two free throws from Makayla Grander was all for Batesville in the first eight minutes.
Greensburg held the Lady Bulldogs to just a bucket by Claire Saner in the second quarter. Greensburg scored 18 points in the quarter, led by West with nine and Emma McQueen with four. At the half, Greensburg was in control, up 32-6.
West poured in another 10 points in the third quarter for Greensburg. Batesville got a 3-pointer from Lexiyne Harris and buckets from Marlee Obermeyer and Granger to go with a free throw from Saner. After three quarter, Greensburg led 49-14.
Carlee Adams had five of Greensburg's 12 points in the final eight minutes. Granger hit from long range for Batesville.
For the Lady Pirates, West led all scorers with 28 points. Harmon was also in double figures with 10 points followed by Adams eight, Powers six, Sarah Stapp five and McQueen four.
Batesville was led by Granger with seven followed by Saner five, Peters three, Harris three, Obermeyer two and Lydia Haskamp two.
South Decatur
In a tight game throughout, visiting Switzerland County was able to hold a lead at each quarter break. The Lady Pacers led 9-6 after one quarter, 18-17 at the half, 31-29 after three quarter and 43-37 at the final horn.
South is now 7-12 on the season. Switzerland County improves to 13-7.
Paige McQueen scored four of South's first six points of the game. Kiley Best had the other two Lady Cougar points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars outscored Switzerland County 11-9 to cut the deficit to one. Best and Molly Eden both had four points in the quarter. Makayla Somers added three points.
In the third, Switzerland County outscored South 13-12 to hold a two-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter. Somers had six points for South in the third. Best, McQueen and Eden all added two point.
Switzerland County got 3-pointers from Bri Stow and Halle Archer in the final quarter to hold off the Lady Cougars.
South had three players score in double figures: Somers 11, Best 10 and McQueen 10. Eden rounded out the scoring for South with six points. Somers also grabbed eight rebounds. Eden pulled down six rebounds. Best had a team-high four assists and two steals.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions celebrated Senior Night with a 49-45 win over conference rival Connersville Saturday.
The Lady Lions improve to 11-12 on the season and 5-2 in the EIAC. Connersville drops to 8-13 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
The Lady Lions honored seniors Belle Gossett, Briley Munchel, Regan Padgett and Tracie Stanley before the varsity game.
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was sophomore Leonie Boyer with 24 points, six rebounds and one steal.
Munchel tallied 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Gossett had nine points, 14 rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Gracie Buzzard finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Carly Senour had two rebounds. Kylee Herbert had two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Olivia Smith added three rebounds and two assists.
Jac-Cen-Del
RISING SUN - The Lady Eagles outscored host Rising Sun 13-7 in the fourth quarter to break open a tie game en route to the 50-44 victory.
The Lady Eagles improve to 11-10 overall and 3-1 in the ORVC. Rising Sun drops to 9-10 overall and 1-3 in the ORVC.
Julia Meyer led JCD with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kelsey Borgman added 15 points, five rebounds and one steal. Reagan Hughes had nine points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Olivia Neal added seven points, six boards, one assist and one steal. Kaylin Hiners had two points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sophia Sullivan grabbed two rebounds and had four steals.
