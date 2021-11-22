The Lady Pirates traveled to county-rival South Decatur on Friday and returned with a 51-30 victory.
Greensburg is 1-5 on the season following Saturday's loss to visiting Jennings County, 56-35. South is 1-6 following Saturday's loss at North Decatur (7-0).
On Friday, the Lady Cougars opened the scoring with a rebound bucket by Makayla Somers. The Lady Pirates answered with seven straight points - two from Molly Richards, three from Carlee Adams and two from Mylie Wilkison.
A Paige McQueen free throw for South stopped the Greensburg run, but five straight from Wilkison capped the first quarter with Greensburg leading 12-3.
After a free throw by Kiley Best cut the deficit to 15-6 with 6:11 to play in the second quarter, Greensburg Kayla Tamm connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 21-6. Best scored in the lane for South before the Lady Pirates got six straight points from Wilkison to extend the lead to 27-8.
Following a South free throw, Leah West scored to close the first half with Greensburg on top 29-9.
South's Makayla Somers opened the scoring in the third quarter, but Adams had the answer on the other end with a 3-pointer. Adams followed with a baseline jumper to push the lead to 34-11.
The teams traded buckets through much of the rest of the quarter. Greensburg closed the quarter on a 7-2 run. Adams had a rebound bucket for Greensburg. South got a rebound bucket by Loryn Pate before Greensburg's Wilkison added a bucket and Tamm connected for another bomb. After three quarters, Greensburg led 45-19.
After West opened the scoring in the fourth quarter, South went on a 6-2 run. Brayley Sundal had four in the run and Paige McQueen added two. Another bucket by West made the Greensburg lead 51-25.
South finished the game on a 5-0 run to make the final margin 51-30.
Greensburg had three scorers in double figures led by Wilkison 17, Tamm 15 and West 10.
SD at ND
On Saturday, North Decatur hosted South Decatur in the annual Civil War Game. The Lady Cougars took control early with a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. North responded and outscored South 21-12 in the second quarter to lead 33-29 at the half en route to the 63-48 victory.
South's Loryn Pate was hot from beyond the arc, connected on a trio of 3-pointers for nine first quarter points. Kiley Best added six points for the Lady Cougars. North got six points from Ella Kunz and four from Madi Allen. The Lady Cougars led 17-12 after one quarter.
In the second, Allen, Kelsey Haley and Kacey Barker all hit 3-pointers. Madelyn Bohman and Kunz both had four points in the frame as the Lady Chargers put up 21 points. Brook Somers scored seven points in the second, but the Lady Cougars trailed 33-29 at the break.
North outscored South 16-12 in the third quarter, led by Allen's seven points. Haley drained another bomb for the Lady Chargers. Pate and Makayla Somers both had four points for South. North led 49-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Chargers put the game away by doubling up the Lady Cougars 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
For North, Allen finished with 20 to lead all scorers. Kunz was next for the Lady Chargers with 17 followed by Bohman 13, Haley seven, Clare Kinker three and Barker three.
For the Lady Cougars, Pate finished with 13 points followed by Sundal eight, Best eight, Brook Somers seven, Makayla Somers five, Kirsten Meece four, McQueen two and Molly Eden one.
BATESVILLE
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to South Ripley and suffered a 33-25 loss to the Lady Raiders.
Batesville managed only 25 points against the South Ripley zone defense. Despite the struggles offensively, the Lady Bulldogs still managed to lead most of the first half.
South Ripley outscored Batesville 20-10 over the final 16 minutes to post the victory.
Carley Pride finished with a team-high nine points.
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs fell at Seymour 57-42.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 11-4 in the second to fall behind 26-16.
Batesville was led in scoring by Emma Weiler with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Alyson Peters was second on the team with nine points. Carley Pride added eight points followed by Sarah Ripperger seven and Olivia Raab two.
The Lady Bulldogs were an impressive 17-of-21 from the free throw line.
"It was a tough weekend for us," BHS coach Bryan Helvie commented. "We continued to turn the ball over too many times and did not shoot the ball well."
"That is not a good combination," Coach Helvie added.
"Still, I was pleased with some aspects of our play in each game," Helvie said. "We will continue to work hard and get better, that I am confident of with this group of young ladies."
RUSHVILLE
Coming off a road loss at Mt. Vernon, the Lady Lions got back in the win column with a big victory over Beech Grove 56-11.
Rushville (3-2) jumped out early and never looked back. The Lady Lions led 17-2 after one quarter, 36-7 at the half and 52-9 after three quarters.
For the Lady Lions, Briley Munchel and Annika Marlow both had 17 points. Munchel added eight steals and Marlow added five steals. Lexi Morris finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists. Belle Gossett added five points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Jin Calaf had three points, three rebounds and four steals. Cassidy Tellas, Kylee Herbert, Olivia Smith (four rebounds) and Ericka Kuhn (two rebounds) all had two points.
For Beech Grove, Alexis Sterrett and Brookelynne Rucker both had four points for the Lady Hornets. Samantha Warrner added three points.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles of Jac-Cen-Del defeated visiting Oldenburg Academy 66-31.
JCD jumped out to a 19-9 lead and led 33-18 at the break.
Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were Annabelle Williams with 18, Jalee Rider with 13 and Reese Obendorf with 11 points. Julia Meyer added nine points followed by Reagan Hughes six, Desiree Sparks four, Aundrea Cullen three and Olivia Neal two.
Sparks and Williams led JCD on the boards with six rebounds each. Williams also had a team-high four assists. Rider tallied seven steals.
