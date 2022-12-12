RUSHVILLE – The old saying is “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.” On Saturday at Rushville, Greensburg’s finish was better than the start and the result was a come-from-behind 48-47 victory over the Lady Lions.
Greensburg improves to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Rushville opened the game with a 19-12 lead after one quarter. The Lady Pirates opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from Leah West. Rushville’s first bucket came on a rebound by Belle Gossett. Midway through the opening quarter, Rushville turned a 5-point deficit into a seven point lead with a 15-3 run. Kylee Herbert’s bucket started the run and two Gossett free throws capped it. Greensburg had a Mary Harmon bucket and West free throw during the spurt as Rushville took a 7-point lead to the second quarter.
Gossett scored to open the second quarter and extend Rushville’s lead. West answered with a rebound bucket for the Lady Pirates. A Briley Munchel drive to the bucket pushed Rushville’s lead to double figures with 4:30 to play in the half. Another West bucket cut the deficit to nine, but Rushville closed the half with four straight points to lead 29-16 at the break.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Pirates closed the gap to single digits on three points from West and an Aly Powers 3-pointer. After a Munchel bucket for Rushville, West completed a traditional three point play to cut the deficit to 33-25.
Rushville scored the next four points from the charity stripe, capped by Leonie Boyer’s 2-of-2 to extend the lead to 12 points. Greensburg closed the quarter with a drive by Powers and bucket in the paint by West to close the deficit to 37-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
West scored to start the fourth and the deficit was down to six points. Boyer drained two more free throws for Rushville before West scored four straight for Greensburg. After two more Boyer free throws and a drive by Munchel, the Rushville lead was 43-35.
Carmen Thackery scored for the Lady Pirates to start a 10-0 run. Powers and West drained back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner and Powers scored on a fast break to give Greensburg its first lead since the first quarter, 45-43, with less than one minute to play.
The teams traded a free throw before Gossett hit a free throw for Rushville to cut the Greensburg lead to 46-45. With :26.5 to play, West connected on two from the charity stripe. Rushville’s Munchel answered with two on the other end.
Neither team could add to the point total in the final few seconds and Greensburg held on for the 48-47 victory.
West led all scorers with 30 points. Powers was next for the Lady Pirates with 12 points. Harmon finished with four points and Thackery added two points.
Carlee Adams pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. West added seven rebounds and Harmon had six rebounds. Powers finished with a team-high seven assists. Harmon had five assists and McQueen had three assists. Harmon and McQueen both had two steals.
The Lady Lions were led in scoring by senior Belle Gossett with 15 points. Gossett also had nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Briley Munchel finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Leonie Boyer added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Olivia Smith finished with six points, six rebounds and one assist. Kylee Herbert had four points, two rebounds and two steals. Gracie Buzzard scored two points.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville cruised to a 40-13 victory.
Scoring for the Lady Lions included Trish Morgan 10 points, Mallory Angle seven, Mikayla Herbert and Becca Tabeling six each, Makenna Ripberger five, and Maya Gwinnup and Kiley Parsley three each.
Greensburg hosts Batesville Friday and travels to South Ripley Saturday. The Lady Lions host Jennings County Tuesday and travel to Lawrenceburg Saturday.
South Decatur
LIBERTY – On the road at Union County, the Lady Cougars’ defense held the Lady Patriots scoreless in the third quarter. Union County responded with a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away to a 39-27 victory over South Decatur Saturday.
Union County improves to 5-4 on the season. South is now 3-8 on the season.
Union County led 10-5 after the first quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from Ally Gray. Kiley Best and Makayla Somers both had a bucket for South and Molly Eden added a free throw.
In the second quarter, Best scored four of South’s six points. Union County got five from Carly McCashland and took a 19-11 lead to the half.
In Union County’s scoreless third quarter, South countered with two each from Somers, Best and Brayley Sundal to cut the deficit to 19-16 heading to the final quarter.
The Lady Patriots got nine points from Katie McCashland and seven from Brooke Fields en route to a 20-11 run in the quarter. Best added another six points for the Lady Cougars in the final eight minutes.
For the Lady Cougars, Best led the way with 14 points. Sundal added five points. Somers had four points. Eden and Barker both finished with two points.
Somers and Eden both pulled down five rebounds for the Lady Cougars. Sundal had a team-high three steals and Best added two steals.
Jac-Cen-Del
OSGOOD – Visiting New Washington held off the Lady Eagles in overtime 65-62. Jac-Cen-Del is 5-5 on the season. New Washington is 7-6.
New Washington led 37-32 at the half, but JCD fought back with a 12-3 run in the third quarter. New Washington outscored the Lady Eagles 25-18 in the fourth quarter and overtime to get the win.
JCD had three players score in double figures: Olivia Neal 16, Kelsey Borgman 15 and Reagan Hughes 11. Sophia Sullivan scored seven points followed by Cheyenne Cullen six, Julia Meyer four, Savannah Steele two and Kaylin Hinners one.
Neal made it a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.
Meyer and Hughes both dished out four assists. Hughes also had a team-high three steals.
JCD is at North Decatur Tuesday.
