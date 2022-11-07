Behind a big early lead, the Lady Pirates opened the season with a 69-35 win over visiting Jac-Cen-Del.
Greensburg’s Leah West scored the first four points of the game. After a 3-pointer from JCD’s Kelsey Borgman, West scored on a rebound bucket to extend the lead to 6-3.
Emma McQueen drained a 3-pointer from the right wing before two free throws from JCD’s Reagan Hughes made it 9-5. It was all Lady Pirates from there.
Carlee Adams connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner to jump-start a 17-0 run by the Lady Pirates. West scored the next four points. Carmen Thackery drained three straight from the charity stripe and Aly Powers added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 22-5.
McQueen added a bucket in the lane and a steal and lay-up to close the first quarter with Greensburg in control 26-5.
The Lady Pirates did not slow down in the second quarter. Greensburg outscored the Lady Eagles 16-6 in the second to lead 42-11 at the half.
Greensburg put the game away in the second half, outscoring JCD 27-24.
For the game, West led the Lady Pirates with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Powers finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. McQueen tallied 11 points, four assists and two steals. Thackery and Adams both had eight points. Jaylin Thomton hit a 3-pointer for three points. Mary Harmon added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Borgman led JCD with 12 points. Julia Meyer had eight points followed by Hughes six, Olivia Neal three, Savannah Steele two, Brooklyn Simon two and Sophia Sullivan two.
Greensburg hosts North Decatur Tuesday.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars improved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the MHC with a 48-36 win over Southwestern (Shelby).
South’s defense held the Lady Spartans to just three points in the first quarter – a bucket from Tatlock and free throw from Correll. Kiley Best had the hot hand for the Lady Cougars in the opening quarter. Best hit a pair of 3-point bombs en route to nine points in the first eight minutes. Brayley Sundal added a bucket as the Lady Cougars led 11-3 after one quarter.
Katie Gasper joined the scoring for South in the second quarter. Gasper hit a 3-pointer and another bucket for five points in the frame. Best was still hot offensively with six points. South outscored Southwestern 15-10 in the quarter to hold a 26-13 lead at the break.
South’s defense went to work again in the third, limiting the Lady Spartans to five points. South had three 3-pointers in the quarter, one each from Best, Sundal and Makayla Puckett. After three quarters, the Lady Cougars led 37-18.
Southwestern had its best quarter in the fourth, scoring 18 points. South countered with 11 points, four from Puckett and four from Best. Paige McQueen had the other three points for South as the Lady Cougars posted the 48-36 victory.
Best led South with 22 points. Sundal and Puckett both had seven points. Gasper added five points followed by McQueen three, Makayla Somers two and Molly Eden two.
Somers grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and two blocks. McQueen pulled down seven rebounds. Eden added five rebounds and three steals.
South hosts Morristown (0-3) Thursday.
North Decatur
AURORA – The Lady Chargers traveled to South Dearborn for tournament action Saturday.
In the opening game, North defeated Clarksville 47-10. The Lady Chargers limited Clarksville to six points in the first half and four points in the second half.
For North, Ella Kunz led the way with 17 points. Madelyn Bohman, Sydney Rohls and Kelsey Haley all had six points. Clare Kinker finished with five points. Kacey Barker had four points. Madi Allen added two points and Kacie Ogden had one point.
North was 7-of-14 at the free throw line.
In the championship game, the Lady Chargers fell to New Washington 56-47. North trailed the entire contest, but fought to cut the deficit to one point in the fourth quarter. New Washington pulled away by connecting from the free throw line.
Allen led three Lady Chargers in double figures with 14 points. Haley and Bohman both had 10 points. Kinker finished with seven points and Kunz had six points.
North was 9-of-15 from the charity stripe. New Washington was 8-of-10.
James led the Lady Mustangs with 24 points.
In the championship game of the junior varsity tournament at South Dearborn, North was defeated in a close game 29-26 by the Lady Knights.
South Dearborn jumped out early with a 15-6 first quarter lead. Heizer had 10 of her 11 points for the Lady Knights.
North clawed back into the game, scoring 11 points in the second quarter behind six points from Ally Whitaker and five from her sister Jo Whitaker.
North trailed by three at the half 20-17.
The teams traded baskets in the second half as each team scored nine points. The game was close down the stretch as Ally Whitaker gave the Lady Chargers a brief lead by knocking in two free throws to make it 26-25. The Lady Chargers would not score again allowing South Dearborn to knock in clutch free throws to close out the game.
For North, Ally Whitaker tallied 17 points followed by Jo Whitaker eight points and Brooke Mauer two points.
North travels to Greensburg Tuesday.
Rushville
On Friday night, the Lady Lions traveled to Knightstown to take on the New Castle Lady Trojans in the Hoosier Gym. The Lady Lions came away with a win 49-32.
For the Lady Lions, sophomore Leonie Boyer led scoring with 19 points to go with six rebounds and one assist. Senior Briley Munchel had 14 points, one rebound, four assists, two blocks and three steals. Senior Belle Gossett finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Olivia Smith had four points and five rebounds. Gracie Buzzard tallied three points and three rebounds. Kylee Herbert scored two points. Ericka Kuhn had two rebounds and Kiley Parsley one rebound.
The Lady Lions had a quick turn around playing the Eastern Hancock Lady Royals in a Saturday afternoon game at home. The Lady Lions were victorious 49-44.
Boyer led in scoring again with 18 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Munchel had 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Gossett had a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Parsley scored two points. Herbert had two points, one assist and two steals. Smith added one point and two rebounds. Buzzard and Kuhn both had two rebounds.
In junior varsity action, Rushville defeated New Castle 40-24. Carly Senour led all scores with 13 points followed by Mallory Angle 12, Mikayla Herbert five, Trisha Morgan four, Maya Gwinnup four and Makenna Ripberger two.
On Saturday, the JV Lady Lions knocked off Eastern Hancock 34-17. Herbert lead all scores with 10 points followed by Ripberger six, Morgan six, Senour five, Gwinnup three, Mallory Angle two and Ericka Kuhn two.
Batesville
NEW PALESTINE – Batesville opened the girls basketball season at New Palestine Saturday.
The Lady Dragons won each quarter en route to the 45-30 victory.
New Palestine led 12-8 after one quarter and 21-15 at the half. After three quarters, New Palestine led 30-21.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alyson Peters tallied eight points and 10 rebounds. Marlee Obermeyer finished with six points and two rebounds. Emma Weiler had five points and seven rebounds. Lydia Haskamp added four points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Cora Deputy scored three points to go with two rebounds. Sophie Gesell chipped in with two points, two assists, three rebounds and three blocks. Claire Saner finished with two points, two rebounds and two steals. Ava Hanson had three steals and one offensive rebound.
In junior varsity action, Batesville fell to New Palestine 34-27.
Cora Roth and Grace Walter both scored six points. Marlee Obermeyer added five points and Lucy Abplanalp had four points. Alyssa Nobbe, Lexine Harris and Ava Hilbert all had two points.
The Lady Bulldogs host Union County Friday in their home opener.
