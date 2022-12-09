AURORA - The Lady Pirates made the long trip to South Dearborn worth it with a dominating 66-23 victory over the Lady Knights.
The win moves Greensburg to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the EIAC. South Dearborn drops to 1-10 on the season and 0-3 in conference play.
Greensburg poured in 24 points in the first quarter and led by 13 points, 24-11, heading to the second quarter.
The Lady Pirates limited the Lady Knights to 12 points the rest of the way. Greensburg outscored South Dearborn 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 37-13 lead to the half.
In the third, Greensburg went on a 16-4 run to lead 53-17. The Lady Pirates closed out the win with a 13-6 fourth quarter.
Leah West had a big night for the Lady Pirates. West had a team-high 28 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block.
Aly Powers finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, six steals and one block.
Carlee Adams connected on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc for nine points. Adams added one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Sarah Stapp and Mary Harmon both scored eight points. Stapp pulled down three rebounds. Harmon had six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Emma McQueen tallied three points, three rebounds, two assists and a team-high seven steals.
Carmen Thackery had two offensive rebounds, one assist and four steals.
South Dearborn was led by Natalie Cantrell with eight points and Kiersten Dixon with six points.
South Decatur
HOPE - The Lady Cougars traveled to MHC foe Hauser Thursday. After an even first quarter (9-9), the Lady Jets went on a 15-5 run in the second quarter and went on to the 55-41 victory.
South Decatur drops to 3-7 overall and 2-1 in the MHC. Hauser improves to 5-4 on the season and 2-0 in the conference.
South opened the scoring in the game with a drive by Kiley Best. Hauser's Madelyn Poe answered to get the Lady Jets on the board. Best then found Molly Eden for the easy bucket, but Hauser's Norah Berkenstock drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Jets a 5-4 lead.
Back-to-back buckets by Adriana Musilliami and Kyliegh Parrott pushed the Hauser lead to 9-4. South responded with a rebound bucket by Makayla Somers, jumper from Paige McQueen and free throw from Eden to knot the game at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Hauser went on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter. Berkenstock started the run with a 3-pointer and Bella Kilps capped the run with her first bucket. A free throw by Best got the Lady Cougars on the board in the second, but an Erykah Everroad triple and bucket from Poe extended the Hauser lead to 21-10.
Somers scored from the right block and then on a turnaround jumper to pull South within seven. A late 3-pointer from Hauser's Parrott had the Lady Jets on top 24-14 at the half.
Back-to-back drives to the bucket by Hauser's Poe and Berkenstock opened the third quarter. South answered with a drive down the lane by Best and a rebound bucket by Eden. Hauser put together an 8-3 run to push the lead to 15 points. Somers scored inside and then Best found Somers on the back door cut to cut the deficit to 36-25.
A McQueen bucket was all for South the rest of the quarter as Hauser went on a 8-2 run to close the third quarter with a 44-27 lead.
Hauser was able to extend the lead to 20 points, but South never quit. Best scored five straight and McQueen found Somers late in the quarter. A Brayley Sundal 3-pointer capped the scoring as the Lady Cougars fought back to cut the final margin to 55-41.
Somers led South with 14 points. Best was also in double figures with 10 points. Eden had seven points followed by McQueen four and Mary Gasper and Sundal both with three.
Somers made it a double-double with 11 rebounds. Eden pulled down nine rebounds and McQueen had seven rebounds. Best and Somers led the Lady Cougars with three assists each. Eden had a team-high three steals.
Hauser had three score in double figures: Berkenstock 13, Poe 13 and Kilps 12.
South travels to Union County (4-4) Saturday.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - Visiting Whiteland built a 37-21 lead at the half at Rushville and held off the Lady Lions in the second half to post the 60-50 victory.
The Lady Lions drop to 4-4 on the season heading into Saturday's home game with EIAC foe Greensburg (5-4). The junior varsity game tips at 6 p.m. Whiteland improves to 5-6.
The Lady Lions were led in scoring by their two seniors, Briley Munchel and Belle Gossett. Both senior Lady Lions had 16 points.
Leonie Boyer also scored in double figures with 15 points. Olivia Smith added two points and Ericka Kuhn hit a free throw for one point.
Rushville won the junior varsity contest 36-25.
Trish Morgan and Carly Senour both had 10 points for Rushville. Makayla Herbert had eight points. Maya Gwinnup scored six points. Becca Tabeling and Makenna Ripberger both contributed one point.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered their second straight loss, falling to visiting Lawrenceburg 51-44.
Batesville is 4-5 on the season and 1-1 in the EIAC. Lawrenceburg improves to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. The Lady Bulldogs host Franklin County (8-2) Tuesday.
The teams fought to an 11-11 tie after the first eight minutes and a 19-19 tie at the half. Lawrenceburg outscored Batesville 17-8 in the third to take control of the game.
Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Lydia Haskamp with 13 points. Sophie Gesell was also in double figures with 10 points. Emma Weiler added seven points.
Batesville won the junior varsity game 24-22.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Marlee Obermeyer scored six points. Ava Hilbert and Claire Saner both scored four points. Rhea Miller and Lexiyne Harris both added three points. Alyssa Nobbe hit a free throw for one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.