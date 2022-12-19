The Lady Pirates notched a pair of big victories in their last two outings. With the two wins, Greensburg moves to 8-4 overall. The Lady Pirates have won five straight heading into Tuesday’s game with visiting Seymour (9-3).
On Friday, Greensburg defeated Batesville 48-29.
Greensburg jumped out to a 13-7 lead after one quarter and held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the second quarter to lead 26-7 at the half.
Batesville cut the deficit by five points in the third quarter and trailed 36-22 heading to the final eight minutes. The Lady Pirates put the game away with a 12-7 fourth quarter.
Greensburg shot 42 percent from the field and held Batesville to 27 percent. The Lady Pirates out-rebounded Batesville 31-21 in the game.
Leah West posted another double-double, 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Aly Powers added nine points and two rebounds. Carlee Adams had eight points and six rebounds. Mary Harmon finished with eight points and five rebounds. Emma McQueen tallied three points, four rebounds and two assists.
Alyson Peters led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and 10 rebounds for her double-double. Sophie Gesell and Lydia Haskamp both scored six points. Ava Hanson, Emma Weiler and Claire Saner all had two points.
Saturday, the Lady Pirates rolled over the Lady Raiders of South Ripley 57-11.
Greensburg held South Ripley to one point in the first quarter, while pouring in 27 points offensively. Greensburg led 36-7 at the half and held the Lady Raiders to just one point in the third quarter to lead 44-8 after three quarters.
Three Lady Pirates scored in double figures: West 20, Powers 18 and Adams 11. McQueen scored five points followed by Mary Harmon two and Sarah Stapp one. West had a team-high 11 rebounds and Harmon dished out a team-high four assists.
North Decatur
WALDRON – In most conferences, teams need to be ready for their opponent’s best shot each game. North Decatur found that out first hand at Waldron Friday.
The Lady Mohawks entered the game with just three wins on the season. North did not have its best night, but was able to battle through and escape with a 40-39 victory.
The Lady Chargers move to 10-4 on the season and 1-0 in the MHC. Waldron is 3-9 overall and 1-3 in the MHC.
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter. North led 21-20 at the half. Waldron owned the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Chargers 9-2 to lead 29-23. North answered in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Mohawks 17-10. Waldron had a last-second 3-pointer to cut the final margin to one point.
Leading the Lady Chargers in scoring was Ella Kunz with 15 points. Kunz was 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Madi Allen contributed with 11 points and was 3-of-4 from the line. Two Allen free throws put the Lady Chargers up by four points in the final seconds.
Senior Madelyn Bohman knocked in four points. Kacey Barker, Kelsey Haley, and Sydney Rohls all had three points. Kacie Ogden added 1-of-2 from the free throw line.
North hosts Rushville (5-6) Tuesday.
South Decatur
A big second half by visiting Scecina allowed the Lady Crusaders to rally to a 43-41 victory over South Decatur Saturday. Scecina moves to 6-4 on the season. The Lady Cougars drop to 4-9.
South Decatur jumped out to an 8-5 lead after one quarter. The Lady Cougars limited the visitors to just one bucket by Abby McCoy and a 3-pointer from Abby Moore. The Lady Cougars got four points from Kiley Best and one bucket each from Paige McQueen and Makayla Somers.
South added to the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Crusaders 15-8. Ava Smith hit a 3-pointer for Scecina. The other five points came from the charity stripe. South was led in the quarter by McQueen, Somers and Katie Gasper – all scoring four points.
At the half, the Lady Cougars led by 10 points, 23-13.
Scecina started its comeback in the third quarter – outscoring the Lady Cougars 16-8. A trio of 3-pointers by Moore led the way for the Lady Crusaders. Best had four points in the third for South. The Lady Cougars’ lead was down to 31-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
Scecina continued its hot streak offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points with eight coming from Moore. South scored 10 points in the quarter, but it was not enough to hold off the Lady Crusaders.
Best and McQueen both scored 10 points for South. Somers finished with eight points. Katie Gasper was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe for six points. Molly Eden had four points and Brayley Sundal added three points.
Somers pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds. Eden had nine rebounds. Sundal had a team-high four steals.
Moore led Scecina with 22 points. Anna Welborn added eight points.
South hosts Henryville (2-8) Wednesday.
Rushville
LAWRENCEBURG – The Lady Lions led at every quarter break en route to a 67-58 win over Lawrenceburg. The Lady Lions move to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the EIAC. Lawrenceburg drops to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Rushville held a 2-point lead after the first quarter, 10-8. Rushville extended the lead to 28-25 at the half. The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Tigers 19-13 in the third quarter.
Briley Munchel led the Lady Lions with 18 points. Kylee Herbert scored 15 points. Leonie Boyer scored 12 points and Gracie Buzzard had 11 points to put four Lady Lions in double figures in scoring for the game. Belle Gossett added seven points and Ericka Kuhn had two points.
Boyer added a team-high 10 rebounds to complete her double-double. Munchel had a team-high four assists and team-high three steals.
