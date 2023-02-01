VEVAY – The Lady Chargers traveled to Switzerland County to open sectional action Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Lady Charger faithful, North Decatur struggled offensively and fell to the Lady Raiders of South Ripley 41-35.
North ends the season at 17-6. South Ripley improves to 14-9 and takes on Switzerland County (13-9) Friday in the sectional semifinal.
The shots just would not go down for the Lady Chargers. The 35 points was the team’s lowest point total of the season.
South Ripley jumped out to a 5-0 lead on five straight from Lydia Cornett. North got on the board with a bucket in the lane by senior Madelyn Bohman. After a free throw by South Ripley’s Reese Obendorf, Bohman scored four straight points off the Kelsey Haley assist to tie the game at 6-6.
The Lady Chargers took the lead on a bucket by Ella Kunz, but a traditional three point play by South Ripley’s Katelynn Samples put the Lady Raiders in front 9-8 after one quarter.
A rebound bucket by Bohman got things going in the second quarter. After another traditional three point play for South Ripley, North’s Sydney Rohls and Madi Allen had back-to-back buckets to give the Lady Chargers a 14-12 lead near the five minute mark.
Later in the quarter, another Allen bucket pushed North’s lead to three. South Ripley answered with a 5-1 run to regain the lead before North’s Allen had a steal and bucket to close the first half with the Lady Chargers leading 21-20.
South Ripley opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run. Cornett had the bucket to start the run and the bucket to cap it. With North down three, Rohls connected on a pair from the charity stripe and Allen hit a jumper to put North back on top 27-26.
A bucket by Bohman had the Lady Chargers up by three, but a late 3-pointer from Samples knotted the game at 29-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
North took a 4-point lead to start the fourth quarter as Bohman scored and then assisted on a Kunz bucket. Samples’ rebound bucket got South Ripley within two, but a Kunz free throw made it 34-31.
South Ripley put the game away with a 10-1 run to close the game. A bucket by Cornett started the run. Two free throws by Samples had South Ripley up 39-34. Haley hit a free throw with 10 seconds remaining, but South Ripley closed out the win with two free throws by Lexi Franklin.
Bohman led the Lady Chargers with 12 points. Allen finished with eight points. Kunz also scored eight points. Rohls had four points. Clare Kinker scored two points and Haley had one point.
Jac-Cen-Del
SHELBYVILLE – The Lady Eagles cruised to a 64-19 victory over Waldron in the opening round of the sectional at Southwestern (Shelby).
The Lady Eagles (13-11) face Southwestern (6-16) in the firs semifinal Friday.
The Lady Eagles wasted no time in taking control of the ball game, leading 21-2 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 41-11 at the half.
In the third quarter, JCD outscored Waldron 11-2 to lead 52-13 heading to the final quarter.
Senior Olivia Neal led the way for the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Reagan Hughes also scored in double figures with 19 points. Sophia Sullivan added eight points. Kelsey Borgman had seven points. Julia Meyer added six points and Kaylin Hinners scored two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.