RUSHVILLE - Conference unbeatens Rushville and East Central met Saturday at Rushville in a battle for first place in the EIAC.
After a tight first half, East Central outscored the Lady Lions 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 10 point lead to the final eight minutes. Rushville was not able to make a comeback and fell to the Lady Trojans 52-42.
East Central improves to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in the EIAC. Rushville moves to 10-8 overall and 4-1 in the EIAC.
Briley Munchel hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open the scoring in the game for Rushville. East Central answered with a 3-pointer from Ashley Nobbe. After a drive to the bucket by Belle Gossett for Rushville, East Central took the lead on a 3-pointer from Caitlyn Dick.
East Central extended the lead to 9-5 on a bucket by Josie Trabel. Annika Marlow scored for the Lady Lions to cut the deficit back to two. After two free throws by Julia Tiemann for East Central, Sophia Dora's 3-pointer closed the quarter with East Central leading 11-10.
A bucket by Munchel began the second quarter. The Lady Trojans got a lay-up by Laney Baker and bucket off a steal by Nobbe to lead 15-12. Marlow's 3-pointer tied the game before a traditional three point play by Baker gave the lead back to East Central.
Rushville closed the gap to 22-21 on another Marlow bomb. With East Central on top 24-21, Dora drained a 3-pointer to tie the game. A 3-pointer from Brooke Carpenter from the top of the key closed the first half with East Central leading 27-24.
The Lady Trojans opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to push the lead to six. East Central was able to limit the Lady Lions to just six points in the quarter. The Lady Trojans led by 10 points after three quarters 40-30.
The teams played even in the fourth, both scoring 12 points, as the Lady Trojans claimed the EIAC victory.
Marlow and Munchel both had 10 points for Rushville. Marlow added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Munchel added three assists and two steals. Gossett finished with nine points, two rebounds and two steals. Dora added eight points and seven rebound. Leonie Boyer had five points and three rebounds.
Trabel led the Lady Trojans with 19 points and seven rebounds. Baker finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Tiemann had seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Hope Fox added six points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. Nobbe had five points, three rebounds and three steals. Dick and Carpenter both had three points.
In the junior varsity game, East Central came out hot offensively and scored 15 points in the first quarter while limiting Rushville to just two. East Central led 24-6 at the half en route to the 33-22 victory.
Rushville was led by Kylee Herbert with 10 points followed by Kiley Parsley five, Audrey Angle three, Olivia Smith two and Ericka Kuhn two.
BATESVILLE
In the consolation game of the Ripley County Tournament, Batesville defeated Milan 60-31.
The teams played an even first quarter with the score knotted at 8-8 after the first eight minutes. Batesville took an 18-13 lead to the break.
Batesville took control in the third quarter with a 23-8 run to lead 41-21. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Indians 19-10 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Freshman Alyson Peters led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points followed by 10 points from Calley Kaiser. Claire Saner and Sophie Gesell each scored nine points. Emma Weiler was next in line with eight points. Bre Wells added six points followed by Gabby Elston four and Lizzy Nobbe two.
Milan was led by Schmidt with 12 points.
The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity (10-6) fell to South Ripley 30-25.
For Batesville, Saner and Deputy led the way with six points followed by L. Nobbe four, Puente two, Weiler two, Miller two, A. Nobbe two and Haskamp 1.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Lady Cougars played host to the Lady Rebels of Southwestern (Hanover) on Saturday. Southwestern outscored South 28-15 in the middle quarters en route to the 56-47 victory.
South had three players score in double figures led by Kiley Best with 13 points. Paige McQueen and Loryn Pate both had 10 points. Makayla Somers and Brayley Sundal both had seven points.
Somers finished with a team-high 10 rebounds. Page pulled down eight rebounds.
Somers also led the Lady Cougars with three assists. Best and Sundal both dished out two assists.
Other Scores
Greensburg 46, Franklin County 39
South Ripley 47, Jac-Cen-Del 39
Oldenburg 37, Shawe Memorial 20
