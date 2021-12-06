BATESVILLE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season with a 41-32 decision at home against Shelbyville. Batesville outscored the Lady Golden Bears 15-6 to close out the fourth quarter and secure the win.
“This was a good and needed win for the ladies,” BHS head coach Bryan Helvie said. “The girls stayed focused even as Shelbyville made a couple runs.”
“I was very happy with everyone’s contributions. This was definitely a team victory,” Coach Helvie added.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 12 first quarter points and held the Golden Bears to four to take an eight point lead at the first break. Freshman Sophie Gesell hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Lady Bulldogs.
Batesville managed only two second quarter points, but still held on to a 14-11 halftime lead.
After extending the lead to 24-15, Batesville was outscored 11-2 as Shelbyville knotted the score at 26-26. The Lady Bulldogs responded and went on to get the win.
Batesville was led in scoring by Emma Weiler with 10 points. Carley Pride was second on the team with eight points followed by six from Gesell. Sarah Ripperger, Bre Wells and Alyson Peters each added five.
The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity team fell to 6-3 on the year after suffering a 27-21 defeat to Shelbyville. Scoring leaders were Clare Saner with six, Annie Negovetich with six, Marlee Obermeyer with five, Ava Hanson with two and Alyssa Nobbe with two.
JCD
The Lady Eagles rallied from a 9-5 first quarter deficit to tie the game at 25-25 against South Dearborn. JCD doubled up the Lady Knights 14-7 in the third quarter en route to the 56-45 victory.
For JCD, Aundrea Cullen led the way with 17 points and three rebounds. Annabelle Williams added 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Reagan Hughes finished with eight points and three rebounds.
Jalee Rider had seven points, one rebound, two steals and one block. Reese Obendorf added five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Emma Newhart had four points and three rebounds. Desiree Sparks added three points, seven rebound and one assist.
RUSHVILLE
On the road at Westfield, the Lady Lions suffered a 67-15 loss. Rushville is now 4-4 on the season. Westfield improves to 7-2.
For the Lady Lions, Belle Gossett scored all five of her points in the first quarter. Leoni Boyer hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter for three points. Lexi Morris scored all three of her points in the fourth quarter. Jin Calaf and Annika Marlow both finished with two points.
Westfield won the junior varsity contest 47-23.
Rushville was led by Kylee Herbert with eight points. Olivia Smith and Boyer both finished with five points. Kiley Parsley added four points and Trish Morgan hit a free throw for one point.
Rushville travels to Greensburg (2-8) this Saturday. The Lady Pirates picked up win No. 2 on the year with a 37-34 victory at Connersville.
Commented
