EDINBURGH – The Lady Cougars posted their second straight victory by a convincing margin, knocking off host Edinburgh 56-30 Tuesday.
The win improves South to 7-11 overall and 4-2 in the MHC. Edinburgh falls to 6-14 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
The Lady Lancers took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. Gracie Crawhorn was hot from long range, connecting on four 3-pointers and another bucket for all 14 of Edinburgh’s points in the opening quarter.
South countered with a balanced attack with four Lady Cougars scoring. Makayla Somers led the way with five points in the first eight minutes. Paige McQueen added a bucket. Kiley Best and Brayley Sundal both hit one free throw for the Lady Cougars.
The second quarter saw the Lady Cougars take command of the game. South outscored the host squad 21-6 to grab a 30-20 lead at the break. The Lady Cougars were again balanced offensively in the second quarter. Best poured in seven points while McQueen and Somers both had five. Molly Eden and Mary Gasper both added a bucket to round out the scoring for South in the frame.
The Lady Cougars kept their food on the gas pedal in the third quarter, outscoring Edinburgh 13-4 to led 43-24 heading to the fourth quarter.
McQueen led the Lady Cougars in the quarter with five points. Somers and Eden were active in the paint, scoring four points each.
South put the game away with a 13-6 run in the fourth quarter. Five Lady Cougars – Best, McQueen, Sundal, Eden and Hope Barker – scored in the final quarter.
McQueen and Somers both had 14 points for South. Best was also in double figures with 12 points. Eden finished with eight points. Sundal had four points. Gasper and Barker both had two points.
South’s Somers pulled down 13 rebounds to lock up another double-double. Eden grabbed 10 rebounds. McQueen added seven offensive rebounds and Sundal had seven rebounds.
Crawford led Edinburgh with 19 points.
Jac-Cen-Del
VEVEY – The Lady Eagles improved their win streak to four games with a 54-39 win at Switzerland County Tuesday. JCD improves to 10-10 on the season and 2-1 in the ORVC. Switzerland County drops to 12-7 and 3-2 in the ORVC.
After an 11-11 first quarter, JCD outscored the Lady Pacers 17-9 in the second quarter, 12-9 in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Olivia Neal led the Lady Eagles with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds. Julia Meyer added a double-double performance as well, 13 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and a team-high six assists.
Reagan Hughes finished with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists. Kelsey Borgman had nine points five rebounds and five assists. Kaylin Hinners added four points and three rebounds. Sophia Sullivan had two points and two rebounds.
JCD travels to Rising Sun (9-8) Thursday.
