OLDENBURG — For a fourth straight game, the Lady Chargers posted a double-digit win, knocking off the Lady Twisters of Oldenburg Academy 49-31 Thursday.
The win moves North to 7-4 on the season with a tough test ahead on Tuesday as the Lady Chargers host once-beaten Eastern Hancock. The Lady Royals have won seven straight games heading into Saturday’s action at Northwestern.
Oldenburg is 3-4 on the season and host South Decatur Saturday.
North got off to a solid start, outscoring the Lady Twisters 13-3 in the first quarter. An 18-7 run in the second quarter extended North’s lead to 31-10 at the half. Oldenburg outscored North 21-18 in the second half, but could not overcome the first half deficit.
The Lady Chargers were led in scoring by Madi Allen with 19 points, nine coming in the second quarter. Junior Ella Kunz had a balanced night offensively scoring in each quarter, ending with 12 points.
Kacey Barker, Kelsey Haley and Madelyn Bohman all scored five points for the Lady Chargers. Clare Kinker added a bucket and Sydney Rohls hit a free throw to round out the scoring in the game for North.
North’s junior varsity improved its win streak to five straight with a 38-24 victory over Oldenburg. North moves to 6-4 on the season.
North was led by Jo Whitaker with 13 points, including three from beyond the 3-point arc.
Kacie Ogden contributed nicely in second quarters of action with 10 points.
The first and third periods saw North dominate on the defensive end of the court and working to get transition points off Oldenburg turnovers.
Ally Whitaker chipped in eight points for the contest, going 4-of-6 from the line.
Sophomore Emma Schoettmer knocked down a jumper and was 2-of-2 from the charity stripe, ending with four points.Rohls added three points.
The entire bench played positive minutes and got several loose balls and rebounds that paid dividends throughout the contest, according to Coach Johnson.
Other area scores
(Wednesday and Thursday)
Rushville 47, Union County 40
East Central 50, Madison 45
Hauser 71, Ind. Lutheran 41
Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 21
Milan 41, Indiana Math & Science 33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.