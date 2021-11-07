AURORA – The Lady Chargers traveled to the South Dearborn Tip-off Tournament on Saturday and returned with the championship trophy.
North knocked off New Washington 61-60. With just three seconds remaining in the game, North’s Ella Kunz drained a free throw to give the Lady Chargers the lead and win.
North trailed 16-13 after one quarter. The Lady Chargers led 29-28 at the half. North outscored New Washington 20-10 in the third before the Lady Mustangs made a run in the fourth, outscoring North 22-12.
Kunz finished with a team-high 17 points. Madelyn Bohman scored double figures with 15 points and Madi Allen made it three in double figures with 13 points.
Kacey Barker finished with eight points. Clare Kinker added five points and Kelsey Haley had three points.
North also defeated South Dearborn 49-23. The Lady Chargers led 15-12 at the half before outscoring the Lady Knights 34-11 in the second half.
Allen led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Barker was next for North with nine points. Kunz finished with eight points. Haley added seven points. Bohman and Sydney Rohls both scored six points. Kinker added two points.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Lady Cougars opened up conference play on the road at Southwestern (Shelby) on Saturday night.
It was a defensive battle in the first half with both offenses stymied by tough pressure. The Lady Spartans went into the break up 14-13.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Cougars took the lead 15-14, but not soon after relinquished the lead and fell behind 35-23, credited to Muck with seven points.
The fourth quarter saw both teams trading baskets. The Lady Cougars looked to pressure the Lady Spartans with a full court press, which caused several turnovers, but in the end, the third quarter deficit proved to be too deep to crawl out of as South fell 49-37.
Brook Somers led the Lady Cougars with 15 points. Loryn Pate also scored in double figures with 11 points. Makayla Somers and Kiley Best both tallied five points. Brayley Sundal hit a free throw for one point.
At the charity stripe for the game, South was 12-of-21 and the Lady Spartans were 14-of-19. Turnovers were nearly even – South with 20 and Southwestern with 21.
The junior varsity Lady Cougars (2-0) throttled the Southwestern for their second straight blowout win 51-14 and instituted the new mercy rule by getting up 35 points to start a running clock. Molly Eden led the team with 15 points.
The Lady Cougars (1-1,0-1) travel to Morristown on Thursday before returning home on Friday to square off against Rising Sun.
RUSHVILLE
The Lady Lions opened the basketball season by going 1-1.
Rushville won the season opener 52-25 over New Castle.
Sophomore Sophia Dora led the Lady Lions with 12 points to go with three rebounds and three steals. Briley Munchel added 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and four steals. Belle Gossett finished with nine points and six rebounds. Annika Marlow had five points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Cassidy Tellas and Lexi Morris both scored four points. Jin Calaf scored three points. Leonie Boyer and Ericka Kuhn both had two points.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 39-6. Ten Lady Lions scored in the win.
On Saturday, the Lady Lions faced Eastern Hancock for the first time in school history. The Lady Royals led at every quarter break en route to the 47-31 victory. Eastern Hancock moves to 3-0. Rushville is 1-1 and travel to South Dearborn on Saturday.
Eastern Hancock led 3-0 before Rushville got on the board with a lay-up by Lexi Morris. Ruby White scored down low for the Lady Royals to push the lead back to three.
Rushville got a bucket from Marlow and long jumper by Kuhn to grab a 6-5 lead with 1:36 to play in the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Eastern Hancock’s Grace Stapleton put the Lady Royals back in front 8-6. The Lady Royals never trailed again in the game.
A bucket by Eastern Hancock’s Emma Bolding made it 10-6 after one quarter.
The Lady Royals scored the first seven points of the second quarter to lead 17-6. Cold perimeter shooting by the Lady Lions plagued the squad the entire game. Rushville did not hit a 3-pointer in the game.
The teams traded scored the final five minutes of the second quarter. The Lady Royals led 22-14 at the half.
Eastern Hancock opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run to open up a 29-16 lead. By the end of the quarter, the Lady Royals led 35-20.
Neither team made much of a run in the fourth quarter. Five straight points late in the fourth gave Eastern Hancock its largest lead at 47-26. The Lady Lions scored the final five points of the game to cut the final margin to 47-31.
For the Lady Lions, Marlow scored 14 points followed by Kuhn with six and Gossett with three. Morris, Munchel, Calaf and Tellas all had two points.
Eastern Hancock was led by Emma Bolding with 12 points. Sammie Bolding had 11 points and a team-high four steals. Ruby White (nine boards) finished with seven points followed by Sydney Springman six, Grace Stapleton five, Makenzie O’Neal four and Brooklyn Willis two.
Rushville was 8-for-32 from beyond the 3-point arc.
In the junior varsity game, Eastern Hancock won 30-22. Rushville was led by Kiley Parsley with nine points. Olivia Smith had five points.
BATESVILLE
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs posted their first win of the season on Saturday at home against New Castle. The Lady Bulldogs were 45-31 winners.
“Coming off a tough loss at Hauser, I was very pleased with the way the girls responded,” BHS head coach Bryan Helvie said. “We corrected a few things from the night before ... it was definitely a step in the right direction.
“The ladies did a nice job on the boards and limiting the number of possessions New Castle had and capitalized on a few of their turnovers,” he added.
The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by freshmen Alyson Peters with 16 points and Sophie Gesell with 12. Sarah Ripperger, Bre Wells ands Calley Kaiser each added four points.
One night earlier, the Lady Bulldogs let a late lead slip away and suffered a 49-46 loss at Hauser.
The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Peters with 12 points followed by Wells (11) and Kaiser (10).
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles opened the basketball season with a 53-50win over visiting Greensburg.
For the Lady Eagles, Desiree Sparks tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and one steal. Reagan Hughes added 11 points and three rebounds. Emma Newhart had six points and six rebounds followed by Jalee Rider five points and four steals, Aundrea Cullen five points and four assists, Annabelle Williams five points and three assists, Reese Obendorf two points and Olivia Neal two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.