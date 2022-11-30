In their first game on the newly remodeled Cook Court at North Decatur, the Lady Chargers knocked off sectional rival South Ripley 55-37 Tuesday.
North improves to 6-4 on the season and heads to Oldenburg Academy (3-3) Thursday. South Ripley drops to 4-4.
North's defensive intensity in the first quarter forced several South Ripley turnover which led to Lady Charger points. The Lady Chargers opened the scoring with a traditional three point play from Ella Kunz. Madi Allen scored on the break after a South Ripley turnover and Clare Kinker drained a jumper to put North up 7-0.
The Lady Raiders got on the board with a bucket by Morgan Brightwell. North answered with a bucket by Kunz on the left block. After South Ripley closed the gap to four points, Allen connected on a 3-pointer and Madelyn Bohman added a bucket to push the North lead to 14-5.
The teams traded scores for the rest of the first quarter. South Ripley's Lexi Mozingo closed the scoring in the first and pulled the Lady Raiders to within six at 17-11.
The Lady Raiders opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run. Two free throws from Lydia Cornett started the run and a drive by Mya McNew capped it and forced a North timeout. Out of the break, Kacey Barker hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Chargers back in front 20-19. North never trailed again.
Barker's 3-pointer started a 10-0 run by North to close the half. Allen and Kunz added to the spurt as the Lady Chargers went to the half leading 27-19.
In the third quarter, Kinker connected on a jumper just inside the arc and Kunz scored four points in the paint for the Lady Chargers. Kelsey Haley and Bohman both got in the scoring column in the third to help North extend the lead to 39-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
It was much of the same in the fourth quarter as North's balanced inside-outside attack wore down the Lady Raiders. The Lady Chargers cruised to the 18-point victory.
For North, Allen led the way with 18 points followed by Kunz with 15. Haley added five points. Bohman scored four points. Barker had three points and Ally Whitaker added two points.
In the first game of the night, North improved to 5-4 on the season with a 42-28 victory over the Lady Raiders.
Leading North's JV squad was Kacie Ogden with 14 points. Ogden found several nice dribble drive opportunities and cut hard to the middle of the floor to find multiple open looks to score.
According to Coach Johnson, Ally Whitaker played excellent defense all night and impacted the game on both ends of the floor. She chipped in 11 points.
Sydney Rohls and Jo Whitaker both contributed six points. Whitaker drilled two three pointers at critical times in the second half when South Ripley tried to have a comeback bid. Brook Mauer knocked in five points.
The Lady Chargers were 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.
SD at JCD
OSGOOD - The Lady Eagles had a big first quarter and fourth quarter against visiting South Decatur Tuesday. Jac-Cen-Del outscored the Lady Cougars 11-4 in the first quarter and 16-4 in the fourth en route to the 42-26 victory.
JCD improves to 3-4 on the season. South drops to 3-5.
The first quarter saw South get a bucket from Paige McQueen and Molly Eden. Julia Meyer led the way for the Lady Eagles with seven points.
Three different Lady Cougars entered the scoring column in the second quarter. Makayla Somers connected on a pair of buckets for four points. Kiley Best hit two free throws and Mary Gasper added a bucket. Olivia Neal had a 3-pointer and five points in the second for JCD as the Lady Eagles took a 22-12 lead to the half.
In the third, Best drained a 3-pointer and Eden added three points for South. McQueen and Somers both had a bucket. The Lady Cougars' defense held JCD to just four points in the quarter to cut the deficit to 26-22 heading to the fourth quarter.
JCD put the game away with a 16-4 run. McQueen had all four of South's points in the final eight minutes. Meyer had eight in the quarter for JCD.
For South, McQueen led the Lady Cougars in scoring with eight points. Somers scored six points. Best and Eden both had five points. Gasper finished with two points.
Somers grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Best and McQueen both had five rebounds. Best led the team in assists with four. McQueen had a team-high five steals.
For the Lady Eagles, Julia Meyer led the way with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Olivia Neal tallied 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophia Sullivan added six points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Kelsey Borgman and Reagan Hughes both scored four points. Borgman added two rebounds, three assists and one steal. Hughes grabbed three rebounds and had three steals. Kaylin Hinners had two rebounds and one assist. Cheyenne Cullen dished out one assist.
South returns to action at Oldenburg Academy Saturday.
Greensburg
ST. LEON - East Central outscored the Lady Pirates by 21 points in the odd quarters and held on for the 53-42 EIAC victory over Greensburg.
East Central (5-4, 3-0 in EIAC) jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Greensburg (3-4, 0-1 in EIAC) made a nice run in the second quarter which included four straight 3-pointers in a 12-0 spurt. Greensburg outscored East Central 15-9 in the quarter and cut the deficit to 27-21 at the half.
East Central pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Greensburg 19-10. Despite outscoring East Central 11-7 in the final eight minutes, Greensburg could not overcome the early deficit and fell by 11 points, 53-42.
Greensburg made 52.4 percent of the 3-pointers taken, but connected on just 1-of-6 from the charity stripe. East Central feasted at the line, hitting 12-of-17 for an 11 point difference at the free throw line and ultimately in the game.
Leah West led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 12 points. Aly Powers was also in double figures with 10 points. Carlee Adams hit a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. Mary Harmon added eight points and Carmen Thackery hat a 3-pointer for three points.
West led the Lady Pirates on the glass with six rebounds. Powers had four rebounds. West also tallied a team-high three assists.
Powers and Thackery led Greensburg with two steals each.
Josie Trabel led East Central with 25 points and eight rebounds. Laney Baker added 15 points. Caitlyn Dick had nine points.
Greensburg returns to action Saturday, hosting EIAC foe Connersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.