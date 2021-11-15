BATESVILLE – Batesville limited the Lady Chargers offense through three quarters, but a 29-point fourth quarter allowed North Decatur to rally for the 52-46 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
North improves to (5-0) on the season. Batesville is 1-3 overall.
After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs outscored North 19-9 to take a 19-14 lead into halftime. The Lady Bulldogs added to the lead in the third quarter, leading 30-23 heading to the final eight minutes.
North was led in scoring by Madelyn Bohman with 24 points, including nine in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter. Ella Kunz and Kacey Barker both finished with nine points. Madi Allen chipped in with six points. Kelsey Haley had three points and Clare Kinker hit a free throw for one point.
Batesville junior Emma Weiler scored a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Three of those came in the big second quarter for the Lady Bulldogs. Alyson Peters was second on the team with eight points. Sophie Gesell led the team with nine rebounds and six assists.
One night earlier, the Lady Bulldogs fell at Union County 43-31.
Batesville was held scoreless in the first quarter and fell behind 9-0. According to Coach Helvie, the second quarter was better, but the Lady Bulldogs still trailed 23-12 at halftime.
Alyson Peters scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Sophie Gesell added six points, while Carley Pride had five.
RUSHVILLE
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions rebounded from a loss to Eastern Hancock to knock off EIAC foe South Dearborn 58-13.
Rushville is 2-1 on the season and travels to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) on Thursday.
The Lady Lions opened the game with a 17-2 first quarter and never looked back. At the half, the Lady Lions led 35-8.
In the third quarter, Rushville held South Dearborn scoreless and extended the lead to 47-8 en route to the 58-13 victory.
Briley Munchel led the Lady Lions in scoring with 15 points. She also had one rebound, three assists and four steals.
Annika Marlow added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Jin Calaf finished with seven points, two rebounds, four assists and a team-high six steals.
Ericka Kuhn, Lexi Morris (five rebounds, four steals) and Cassidy Tellas (six rebounds) all scored six points.
Belle Gossett added five points and Olivia Smith and two points.
Lakota Vincent and Lauren Musgrove led the Lady Knights with four points each.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 36-15.
Leonie Boyer led the Lady Lions with seven points and seven rebounds. Kylee Herbert had six points. Gracie Buzzard and Kiley Parsley (four steals) both had five points. Brooklyn Newbold, Mya Gwinnup (three assists) and Smith (seven rebounds) all had three points. Trish Morgan and Lexi Wood both scored two points.
GREENSBURG
FRANKLIN – The Lady Pirates dropped to 0-3 on the season with an 82-30 loss at Franklin Community.
The Lady Grizzly Cubs jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter and led 53-20 at the half. After three quarters, Franklin led 68-22.
Franklin (5-0) had three players score in double figures – Kyndell Jochim 17, Ashlyn Traylor 16 and Kuryn Brunson 12.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Lady Cougars fell to 1-3 on the season with a 64-44 loss to Rising Sun.
Loryn Pate led the Lady Cougars with a double-double – 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Makayla Somers finished with eight points and two rebounds. Kiley Best and Kirsten Meece both scored six points. Paige McQueen added five points. Brook Somers had four points and Makayla Puckett added two points. Best and McQueen both added three assists.
Rising Sun (3-1) was led by Alyssa Simpson with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Jenna Peelman and Nora Powell both had 12 points. Baylee Morris finished with 11 points.
JAC-CEN-DEL
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter over visiting South Ripley and rode the momentum to a 57-31 victory.
JCD is now 3-0 on the season. South Ripley is 2-2.
Desiree Sparks finished with 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles.
Annabelle Williams tallied 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Aundrea Cullen had 12 points on four bombs, four rebounds and two assists.
Olivia Neal had six points followed by Emma Newhart four, Reagan Hughes two, Jalee Rider two and Reese Obendorf two. Obendorf tied for team-high with six rebounds. Rider led the Lady Eagles with three steals.
Emily Flood led the Lady Raiders in scoring with seven points. Katelynn Samples and Lydia Cornett both had five points.
