FAIRLAND — Class 2A No. 1 Triton Central played host to Greensburg on Tuesday and the Lady Pirates gave the Lady Tigers a battle. A big third quarter in which the Lady Tigers outscored Greensburg 20-9 enabled the top-ranked Lady Tigers to go on to the 59-46 victory.
Triton Central is 7-0 on the season. Greensburg is 1-8.
The Lady Tigers got off to a 7-0 start, with 3-pointers from Maddy Brown and Olivia Faust. Greensburg got on the board with a triple from Mylie Wilkison. After Triton Central pushed the lead to 12-5, Leah West scored in the paint and Wilkison drained another bomb to cut the deficit to 12-10. Brown’s 3-pointer capped the quarter with Triton Central leading 15-10.
Greensburg opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run. Wilkison started the run with a drive to the basket. After a bucket by West, Wilkison hit another 3-pointer to tie the game at 17-17. Following a Triton Central timeout, the Lady Tigers got a bucket by Maia Harris.
The Lady Pirates came right back with a rebound bucket by Carlee Adams and 3-pointer from Kayla Tamm to grab a 22-19 lead late in the first half.
Two late buckets by the Lady Tigers gave Triton Central a 23-22 lead at the half.
Tamm opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Lady Pirates in front 25-23. A Jenna Cox 3-pointer started a Triton Central 7-0 run as the home team regained the lead 30-25.
Triton Central outscored the Lady Pirates 13-6 the rest of the quarter. Wilkison had all six for Greensburg. The Lady Tigers led 43-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Tamm hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter. After a bucket by Faust for Triton Central, Greensburg’s Wilkison hit a free throw to cut the deficit to 10 points. The Lady Tigers scored the next six points. Greensburg did not go away. The Lady Pirates put together a 9-2 run, capped by Tamm’s 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 53-44.
Triton Central put the game away with a 6-2 run down the stretch.
Wilkison led Greensburg with 23 points. Tamm added 14 points. Faust led the Lady Tigers with 18 points followed by Bailey 13 and Brown 12.
ND wins at South Ripley
VERSAILLES – The Lady Chargers outscored host South Ripley in each of the final three quarters en route to a 53-42 victory on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers improve to 9-2 on the season. South Ripley drops to 4-4.
The Lady Raiders held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter. North’s defense held South Ripley to just five points in the second quarter to give the Lady Chargers a 21-18 lead at the half.
North outscored the Lady Raiders 15-10 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth to post the 11-point victory.
For the Lady Chargers, Ella Kunz led the way with 20 points. Madelyn Bohman added 12 points. Madi Allen was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points.
Kacey Barker finished with six points. Kelsey Haley added three points and Clare Kinker had two points.
South Ripley was led by Katelynn Samples with 14 points and three assists. Gracie Gunter added 12 points and two rebounds. Rachel Meyer added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds. Emily Flood and Lydia Cornett both scored four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.