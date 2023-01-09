The Lady Pirates remained in second place by themselves in the EIAC with a 64-55 victory at Franklin County Saturday. Greensburg improves to 10-7 overall and 4-1 in the EIAC. Franklin County drops to 10-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
Franklin County led after the first quarter 14-13. The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Wildcats by six in the second quarter to lead 29-24 at the half.
The Lady Pirates took control of the game in the third, outscoring Franklin County 19-9. The Lady Wildcats outscored Greensburg 21-17 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome the third quarter deficit.
Greensburg shot 50 percent from 2-point range and 53 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. The charity stripe saw a lot of action with the teams combining with 59 free throw attempts.
Aly Powers led the way for the Lady Pirates with 28 points, including 13-of-15 from the free throw line. Powers also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Mary Harmon added 16 points and a team-high five assists. Carlee Adams drained three 3-pointers for nine points to go with a team-high eight rebounds and one assist. Carmen Thackery had six points and one assist. Sarah Stapp had three points and four rebounds. Leah West finished with three points, two rebounds and three assists.
Nicole Mears led Franklin County with 22 points. Kassidy Schell had 15 points and Josephine Rolfes added 12 points.
South Decatur
On the road at Southwestern (Hanover), the Lady Cougars led 36-33 after three quarters. The Lady Rebels rallied with 18 points in the fourth quarter to knock off South Decatur 51-46.
South is now 5-11 heading into Thursday's game with Waldron.
Southwestern attempted 11 free throws in the opening quarter and topped that with 14 attempts in the fourth quarter comeback.
Kiley Best got things going for South Decatur in the first eight minutes. Best poured in eight points for the Lady Cougars. Molly Eden completed a traditional three point play and Paige McQueen had a bucket as the Lady Cougars and Lady Rebels were even at 13-13 heading to the second quarter.
South was limited to seven points in the second quarter, all coming from the charity stripe. Hope Barker, Mary Gasper and Best all connected on a pair of free throws. McQueen added a free throw in the quarter as South trailed 26-20 at the half.
The Lady Cougars owned the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Rebels 16-7. Best had the hot hand again for South. The senior guard connected on three buckets and 4-of-4 from the free throw line for 10 points in the third quarter. McQueen added four points and Makayla Somers scored her first two points as the Lady Cougars led 36-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
Southwestern outscored South 18-10 in the final eight minutes, 10 of those points coming from the free throw line. Eden scored four points in the final eight minutes. Somers added three and Best had two.
For the Lady Cougars, Best led all scorers with 22 points. McQueen and Eden both finished with seven points. Somers scored six points. Gasper and Barker both had two points.
Somers led South on the boards with eight rebounds. Best had seven rebounds and Eden added six. Somers also dished out a team-high three assists.
Rushville
ST. LEON - The Lady Lions traveled to East Central Saturday and were defeated 53-36.
The Lady Lions led 14-13 after the first quarter, but East Central outscored Rushville 25-9 in the middle quarters to take control.
Rushville was led by senior Belle Gossett with 11 points, eight rebounds and one steal.
Briley Munchel added nine points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Kylee Herbert six points, two rebounds and two assists. Carly Senour scored six points. Ericka Kuhn added four points and Olivia Smith grabbed three rebounds. Gracie Buzzard had one rebound and two assists. Kiley Parsley added one steal.
Rushville (9-10) hosts Shelbyville (11-6) Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.