The Lady Cougars played host to sectional foe South Ripley on Tuesday, falling in heartbreaking fashion 40-37. South Decatur drops to 1-4 on the season. The Lady Raiders are now 3-2.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Raiders were locked in a defensive battle in the first quarter. South senior Loryn Pate dropped in two quick buckets to start. Makayla Somers chipped in two points of her own. Heidt and Gunter each scored four points for the Lady Raiders to lead 8-6 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars got more shots to fall, scoring 12 points behind Kiley Best with five, Makayla Somers four, Brook Somers two and Pate one. At the half, the Lady Cougars led 18-11.
The third period saw Katelynn Samples for South Ripley score 10 of her 12 points from the inside. The Lady Raiders cut the Lady Cougar lead to 30-29.
Critical turnovers and rebounding doomed the Lady Cougars in the fourth quarter. Gracie Gunter went to the line and missed a 1-and-1, but South Ripley came up with the long rebound, forcing yet another intentional foul. On the ensuing possession, the Lady Cougar inbound couldn’t be handled and went into the Lady Raiders hands. South Ripley escaped with the 40-37 victory.
For the Lady Cougars, Pate led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds. Makayla Somers finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Best tallied five points and two steals. Gasper added four points. Brook Somers had two points and four rebounds. Brayley Sundal added two points and two rebounds.
South finished with 27 turnovers while the Lady Raiders had 17.
Gunter led the Lady Raider with 13 points and Samples had 12.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Cougars dropped their first game of the season 28-27. Molly Eden was the leading scorer.
NORTH DECATUR
HANOVER – The Lady Chargers traveled to Southwestern (Hanover) on Tuesday in search of win No. 6 on the season. A 16-6 run in the third quarter by North Decatur propelled the Lady Chargers to a 42-34 victory over the Lady Rebels.
North is 6-0 on the season. The Lady Rebels drop to 1-4.
The Lady Chargers held a 13-10 lead after one quarter. Southwestern outscored North 10-7 in the second frame as the teams headed to the break knotted at 20-20. The big third quarter for the Lady Chargers led to North outscoring Southwestern 22-14 in the second half as North locked down the victory.
Madelyn Bohman led the Lady Chargers with 12 points. Madi Allen finished with nine points. Kelsey Haley had eight points. Kacey Barker finished with six points. Ella Kunz had four points and Clare Kinker had three points.
Southwestern was led by Ashley Fulton with 11 points and Trinity McClain with 10 points.
North’s junior varsity won 45-23 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
The Lady Chargers host South Decatur on Saturday with a 6 p.m. junior varsity tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.