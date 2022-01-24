On Sunday, the IHSAA announced the tournament draw for girls basketball, starting with next week’s sectional round.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, and run through Saturday, Feb. 5. The regional are scheduled for Feb. 12 with the semistate on Feb. 19 and state finals on Feb. 26.
In Class 3A, Greensburg will host Sectional 29.
Rushville is the favorite coming in, having defeated all six other sectional opponents during the regular season.
The Lady Lions (14-8) get things started in the opening round on Tuesday with a battle with Franklin County (10-12). Rushville defeated the Lady Wildcats 48-31 on Jan. 4.
On Wednesday at Greensburg, Lawrenceburg (14-8) faces Connersville (6-15) in the first game. The Lady Tigers defeated Connersville 47-36 during the regular season. In the second game, Batesville (5-16) takes on the host Lady Pirates (7-13). These two split during the regular season, each winning on their home floor.
South Dearborn (5-16) drew the bye and will face the winner of Franklin County and Rushville in the semifinal.
In Class 2A, Southwestern (Hanover) is the host for the 6-team sectional. Switzerland County went undefeated during the regular season against the five other sectional opponents.
In the first game, South Decatur (3-15) faces Switzerland County (15-5). The Lady Pacers defeated South Decatur 44-34 on Jan. 20. The second game pits North Decatur (14-6) against South Ripley (12-8). The Lady Chargers defeated South Ripley 53-42 during the regular season.
In the semifinals, Southwestern (Hanover) (5-16) faces the winner of game one. Milan (5-15) faces the winner of game two.
In Class A, top ranked Waldron hosts the sectional. The Lady Mohawks are 19-1 and were 7-0 against sectional opponents.
In the first game, Rising Sun (8-12) takes on Oldenburg Academy (7-12). Oldenburg defeated Rising Sun 41-35 in the regular season. Game two pits Hauser (10-10) against Jac-Cen-Del (16-5). The Lady Eagles defeated Hauser 65-40 during the season. Game three has Southwestern (Shelby) (9-10) taking on Morristown (10-9). Morristown defeated Southwestern 38-32 on Jan. 10.
Waldron drew the bye and will face the winner of Rising Sun and Oldenburg.
29. Greensburg
G1: Franklin County vs. Rushville, Tuesday
G2: Lawrenceburg vs. Connersville, Wednesday
G3: Batesville vs. Greensburg, Wednesday
G4: South Dearborn vs. Winner of G1, Friday
G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3, Friday
Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5, Saturday
45. Southwestern (Hanover) (6)
G1: South Decatur vs. Switzerland County, Tuesday
G2: North Decatur vs. South Ripley, Tuesday
G3: Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Winner of G1, Friday
G4: Milan vs. Winner of G2, Friday
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4, Saturday
60. Waldron (7)
G1: Rising Sun vs. Oldenburg Academy, Tuesday
G2: Hauser vs. Jac-Cen-Del, Wednesday
G3: Southwestern (Shelbyville) vs. Morristown, Wednesday
G4: Waldron vs. Winner of G1, Friday
G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3, Friday
Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5, Saturday
