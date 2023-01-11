GREENSBURG - Nineteen was the magic number for the Lady Pirates Tuesday against visiting Brown County. After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, Greensburg scored 19 points in each of the final three quarters en route to a 70-50 victory.
The Lady Pirates improve to 11-7 on the season heading to Thursday's game at Class 2A No. 11 Brownstown Central (13-5).
The Lady Pirates opened the game with a 9-0 run. Aly Powers scored to start the run and Carlee Adams' 3-pointer capped it. Katie Tipton's bucket in the lane got the Lady Eagles on the board.
An assist from Adams to Carmen Thackery for the bucket put Greensburg on top 13-6. Brown County ran off the next 10 points, capped by four straight from Ava Stogsdill to put the Lady Eagles in front 16-13 after one quarter.
Mary Harmon drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to get the second quarter started for the Lady Pirates. After missed free throw opportunities by Brown County, Harmon again connected from the left corner to put the Lady Pirates in front 19-16. Savannah Oden hit a free throw to get Brown County on the board in the second quarter.
After a Leah West bucket gave Greensburg a 21-17 lead, back-to-back buckets by Brown County's Maddie Huff and Lexie Austin knotted the game at 21-21. Adams hit a 3-pointer to help Greensburg to an 11-4 run to end the half. Five straight points from West for Greensburg followed by a rebound bucket by Brown County's Oden ended the first half with Greenburg leading 32-25.
The second half started with a 3-pointer by Greensburg's Powers. Brown County got a bucket by Tipton before the Lady Pirates started to pull away. A drive by West started a 12-0 Greensburg run. West scored nine in the spurt as Greensburg led 47-27 with 2:03 to play in the third quarter. West scored four more down the final minutes of the third to help Greensburg to a 51-32 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a parade to the charity stripe. The teams combined to attempt 26 free throws over the final eight minutes. West, Harmon, Emma McQueen, Adams and Powers all scored in the quarter as the Lady Pirates cruised to the 70-50 victory.
West led all scorers with 33 points and made it a double-double night with 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Powers finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Harmon had 10 points and a team-high five assists. Adams scored nine points to go with nine rebounds and two assists. McQueen had three points, three assists and two steals. Thackery finished with two points and one steal. Sarah Stapp added one rebound and one assist.
North Decatur
GREENSBURG - The Lady Chargers remained undefeated in the MHC with a 53-25 victory over visiting Morristown Tuesday. North improves to 13-5 overall and 3-0 in the MHC. Morristown drops to 6-10 on the season and 2-2 in the conference.
The Lady Chargers held the Lady Yellow Jackets to just six points in the second half. Offensively, North took care of the basketball, only turning the ball over nine times in the contest.
The Lady Chargers jumped out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Morristown outscored the Lady Chargers 8-7 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 27-19 at the half. While limiting the Lady Yellow Jackets to just two points in the third quarter and four in the fourth quarter, the Lady Chargers countered with 13 points in each quarter to post the win.
North was led offensively by Madi Allen with 14 points. Madelyn Bohman added 13 points and Ella Kunz was also in double figures with 11 points. Sydney Rohls had a nice game off the bench with nine points. Kelsey Haley connected on two from long range for six points. Ally Whitaker finished with two points.
The Lady Chargers connected on 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.
North looks to stay undefeated in the MHC with a game at Southwestern (Shelby) Thursday.
North's Coaches vs. Cancer Awareness Night will be Jan. 19 when the Lady Chargers host Milan. All cancer conquerors/survivors will get free admission to the game. The Stand Up, Stand Strong, Stand Together Ceremony will be between the junior varsity and varsity games.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - Visiting Shelbyville improved to 12-6 on the season with a 55-42 victory over Rushville Tuesday. The Lady Lions fall to 9-11 on the season.
Belle Gossett led the way for the Lady Lions with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also dished out two assists.
Briley Munchel added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kylee Herbert had six points, one rebound and one assist. Leonie Boyer chipped in with six points, five rebounds and one assist. Gracie Buzzard added four points, five rebounds and one steal. Carly Senour had one point, five rebounds and two assists.
Rushville travels to Pendleton Heights Saturday. The junior varsity game is set to tip at 6 p.m. with the varsity following. The game will be played at Pendleton Heights Middle School.
