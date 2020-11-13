South 55, Tri 52, OT
The Lady Cougars basketball team traveled to Tri and defeated the Class A No. 14 Titans 55-52 in overtime.
Lana Bell led the Lady Cougars with 24 points. Erynn Dyer had 12 points followed by Megan Manlief and Loryn Pate seven points each and Mary Gasper five points. The Lady Cougars are 2-1 and will host Morristown Saturday night.
The junior varsity Lady Cougars lost 30-23. Addison Orengo tallied six points followed by Kirsten Meece five points, Katie Gasper four points, Mary Gasper and Molly Eden three points each and Emily Tyler two points. The JV Lady Cougars are 2-1.
BHS “C” team
The Lady Bulldogs “C” team defeated Madison 32-24. Batesville had a slow start and went into half-time down 15-7. The second half was a different story as the Lady Bulldogs put up 25 points to Madison's 9, coming away with the victory of 32-24.
Batesville was led by freshman Claire Saner scoring 17 points, 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Overall the Lady Bulldogs shot 87.5% from the line. Other scorers were Madelyn Pohlman and Madison Wanstrath with four each, Lizzy Nobbe three and Rhea Miller and Avan Hanson with two each.
