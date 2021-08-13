BROOKVILLE — On the road at Brook Hill Golf Course in Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs recorded a new 9-hole school record in knocking off Franklin County.
Batesville finished with a team-total 152 to set the new mark. The Lady Wildcats finished with 176.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Emma Weiler with a 35.
Josie Meyer and Addyson Weiler both carded 38.
Tori Harpring finished with 41.
Madelyn Pohlman finished with 46 followed by Chloe Murphy 53 and Taylor Blanton 64.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Nicole Mears with 39.
Jac-Cen-Del opens season
MADISON – The Lady Eagles girls golf team opened the season with a 4-team match at Sunrise Golf Course in Madison. JCD was joined by Shawe Memorial, Switzerland County and Southwestern.
Shawe was the only school to field a full team and finished with a team-score of 216.
JCD was led by Tracy McKittrick with 51.
Emma Wagner followed with 70 and Ally Mosier had a 72.
