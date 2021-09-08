GREENSBURG - North Branch Golf Course was the host for the annual Ripley County tourney.
Batesville took first place honors with 168. Milan finished with 233.
Batesville's Emma Weiler was individual medalist with a score of 38.
Addyson Weiler carded 40. Chloe Murphy finished with 44 followed by Tori Harpring 46 and Madelyn Pohlman 53.
The Lady Eagles did not have enough players to post a team score. The Lady Eagles were led by Tracy McKittrick with a 55. Emma Wagner was second on the team with a 61 followed by Ally Mosier with a 63.
Lady Lion golf
The Lady Lions golf team placed second in a 3-way match with Shenandoah and Cambridge City Lincoln.
Lincoln and Rushville both finished with a team total of 213. The fifth player score tie-breaker lifted the Golden Eagles to the win. Shenandoah finished a tight match with 215.
"Drive for show, putt for dough! It’s never the fifth players fault when you lose a tie-breaker. Everyone left shots out there, particularly putts. We averaged 2.5 putts per player per hole. When you only hit 1-2 greens in regulation, you just can’t do that and expect to win," Coach Bitner said. "We will address our putting woes this week in practice and try to clean that up before the conference tournament this weekend."
For the Lady Lions, Isabella Wilson carded a 47. Emilee Jackman finished with 51. Claire Waits had 55. Emma Tressler finished with 60. Meredith Erwin had 66 and Ariel Winters had 65 in junior varsity action.
JCD travels to Butler Falls
HANOVER - The Lady Eagles traveled to Butler Falls in Hanover for their first 18-home match of the season. Southwestern-Hanover played host for the ORVC tourney. Southwestern and Jac-Cen-Del did not have enough participants to field team scores.
Shawe Memorial took top team honors with a team score of 393. Hailey Hines of Switzerland County took medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 82.
Tracy McKittrick finished tied for fourth overall making the All-Conference team with a 101. Ally Mosier finished the day with a 116 and scoring for JCD was rounded out by Emma Wagner with a 136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.