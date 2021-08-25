RISING SUN – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated the South Dearborn Lady Knights at Rising Star Golf Course on Monday by a score of 163-223.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler shot 35 to lead the way.
Addyson Weiler carded 40.
Josie Meyer was one shot back with 41.
Madelyn Pohlman had a 47 and Chloe Murphy finished with 50.
Batesville plays Saturday at Bloomington in the 18-team Hall of Fame Classic featuring 13 of the top 20 teams in the state.
Lady Lions golf
The Lady Lions golf team faced conference opponent Connersville on Tuesday and fell to the Lady Spartans 202-228.
For the Lady Lions (1-4), Isabella Wilson carded a 52. Emi Jackman added a 56. Claire Waits had a 58. Megan Alexander finished with 62 and Emma Tressler had 65.
“The girls played their best considering the extreme heat last night. Golf is tough enough without heat indexes in the triple digits and high humidity. We’ll continue to stay hydrated and focusing on fundamentals,” Coach Brown said.
Greensburg golf
SHELBYVILLE – The Greensburg Lady Pirates traveled to Blue Bear Golf Club in Shelbyville to take on the Lady Golden Bears. The Lady Pirates won the match by a score of 202-209.
Meet medalist was Sarah Stapp for the Lady Pirates with a 49. She was followed very closely by her teammates Elizabeth Mitchell 50, Anne Pumphrey 51 and Kate Acra 52. Alyea Lawrence rounded out the top five with a 57.
JCD golf
The Lady Eagles played host to Madison, Shawe Memorial and Southwestern Hanover Monday. With JCD only having three players and Southwestern only having two players, team scores were only submitted by Madison (184) and Shawe (205).
Madison’s Keara Eder was match medalist with a 37.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was Tracy McKittrick with a 51 followed by Ally Mosier with a 57 and rounded Emma Wagner with a 69.
The JCD girls played in a dual match against Milan. Milan won the match by default with JCD only having three players. As a team, Milan fired a 219. Match medalist was JCD’s Tracy McKittrick with a score of 51 followed by Ally Mosier with a 59 and rounded out by Emma Wagner with a score of 64.
