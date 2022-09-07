The Batesville Lady Bulldogs won the Ripley County golf tournament title at North Branch Golf Course. Batesville finished with a team score of 150 followed by Milan 228, South Ripley 251 and Jac-Cen-Del incomplete.
Batesville's Ava South led the way on the all-tournament team with 34. Batesville's Josie Meyer and Emma Weiler both carded 37. Batesville's Addyson Weiler finished with 42. Milan's Kayla Walke and Batesville's Madelyn Pohlman both had 50 to round out the all-county team.
Scores for South Ripley included Anna Block 57, Hailey Richmond 63, Emma Mc Carty 64, Lily Welch 67 and Mandy Hicks 71.
For the Lady Indians following Walke's 50 were Kami Prather 54, Natalie Prather 63, Jadyn Haney 66 and Brielle Bently 64.
Jac-Cen-Del's Emma Wagner had a 66.
Other scores for Batesville in non-tournament action included Rhea Miller 47, Zoey Ahern 52 and Taylor Blanton 60.
Rushville
The Lady Lion golf team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday and a victory over Cambridge City Lincoln and Shenandoah at Antler Pointe Golf Course Tuesday.
Rushville finished with a team-total 198, the best team score this year at Antler Pointe for the Lady Lions (13-2). Shenandoah was second with 217 and Lincoln finished with 253.
Emma Tressler was the medalist on the night with a 46. Isabella Wilson was next with 48. Claire Waits and Megan Alexander both finished with 52. Emilee Jackman had a 54.
