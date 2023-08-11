Batesville
BROOKVILLE – The Batesville girls golf team posted a 156-165 victory over Franklin County at Brook Hill Golf Course Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by sophomore Ava South with a (-1) 34.
Josie Meyer and Addy Weiler both carded 38 for their rounds. Zoey Ahern finished with 46 followed by Grace Saner 50 and Alexis Gallagher 50.
Batesville will be at the Franklin Invitational Saturday.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers traveled to Timbergate Golf Course to play the front nine against conference opponents Southwestern (Shelby) and Edinburgh. Southwestern won the match with a team score of 222. Edinburgh took second with 230 and North Decatur third with 237.
Edinburgh’s Izzy Richardson was the meet medalist with 44.
Addie Gauck led the Lady Chargers and placed third individually with a score of 50.
Kaylee Smith shot a 59 followed by Hannah Reynolds 62, and Lizzie Custer 66 to complete the team score. Chase Christianson also competed and had a 72.
The Lady Chargers host Lawrenceburg Monday.
Rushville
The Rushville Lady Lions were on the road Tuesday at Highland Lake Golf Course in Richmond to take on Centerville. The Lady Bulldogs got the win over Rushville with a team total of 183 to Rushville’s 209.
Centerville was led by Alex Goodwin who earned medalist honors with an even par 36.
The Lady Lions were led by Emma Tressler with 46.
Megan Alexander was just two strokes back with 48. Claire Waits dropped four shots from her previous match with 56. Abby Hill dropped five shots from her Monday score by shooting 59. Lauren Megee closed out the varsity scoring with a 68. Heaven Denney fired a 65 in junior varsity action.
