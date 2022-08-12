BROOKVILLE - No. 6 Batesville returned to action at Brook Hill Golf Club, facing the host Lady Wildcats of Franklin County.
The Lady Bulldogs posted a team total 143. This mark is a new school record for a nine-hole event, besting the previous record by nine strokes.
Franklin County finished with 182.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Emma Weiler with a round of 33.
Ava South was two shots back with a 35.
Josie Meyer finished two more shots back with 37.
Addyson Weiler made it four players in the 30s by carding a 38.
Madelyn Pohlman finished with 44. Zoey Ahern had a 46 and Taylor Blanton finished with 60.
Leading the way for Franklin County was Nicole Mears with a 40. Crystal Callahan was a stroke back with 41. Lucy Graf finished with a 50 and Kacy Grimmeissen had a 51.
The Lady Bulldogs travel to the Franklin Invitational Saturday to play against a stacked field of quality teams at The Legends Golf Club.
The 18-team event begins at 1 p.m. Joining No. 6 Batesville in the field are No. 3 Castle, No. 8 Center Grove, No. 9 Franklin, No. 12 Floyd Central, No. 15 Plainfield, No. 18 Avon, Bloomington North, Southport, Corydon Central, Martinsville, Perry Meridian, Evansville Mater Dei, Maconaquah, Mt. Vernon, New Albany, Seymour and Whiteland.
North Decatur
On Thursday, North Decatur hosted conference opponents Edinburgh and Southwestern (Shelby) at North Branch on the Bridge Nine.
Edinburgh won the team title by posting a score of 212. Southwestern was second with 242, just four strokes ahead of the Lady Chargers' 246.
Edinburgh's Izzy Richardson was the medalist with a 49.
North was led by Addie Gauck with a 57.
Kaylee Smith was a shot back with 58.
Hannah Reynolds finished with 64.
Chase Christianson had a 67 and Lizzie Custer had a 68.
