RUSHVILLE - The Lady Bulldog golf team traveled to Antler Pointe Golf Club in Rushville to take on the host Lady Lions, Morristown and Oldenburg Academy.
Batesville carded a team-total of 173. Rushville was next with 239. Morristown finished with 248 and Oldenburg was incomplete.
Leading the way was Batesville's Emma Weiler with a 36.
Josie Meyer and Addyson Weiler both finished with 44 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Batesville's Tori Harpring carded a 49. Chloe Murphy had a 54.
Rhea Miller had a 56 and Madelyn Pohlman added a 59 for the Lady Bulldogs.
JCD at Timbergate
EDINBRUGH - The Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles traveled to Timbergate Golf Course to take on Shelbyville and Southwestern (Shelby).
Shelbyville won the team title with 204. Southwestern finished at 216 and JCD was incomplete.
For JCD, Tracy McKittrick fired her personal best score of 46 to take individual first place for the match by one shot.
Second for JCD was Ally Mosier with a 64 followed by Emma Wagner with a 71.
