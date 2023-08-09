North Decatur
The Lady Chargers hosted their first home golf match of the season Monday with Union and Eastern Hancock joining North Decatur on the Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course.
Union won the match with a team total of 228. The Lady Chargers were second with 233 and Eastern Hancock posted a 253.
For North’s varsity, Addie Gauck led the way with a 50. Kaylee Smith was next with 56. Hannah Reynolds finished with 63 and Lizzie Custer was a shot back with 64. Chase Christianson shot 69.
For the junior varsity Lady Chargers, Kail’C Ruble had a 53. Mary Stier and Ellie Grote both carded 67. Jaylynne Krahn finished with 69.
North travels to Timbergate Golf Course Thursday to take on Southwestern and Edinburgh.
Batesville
Batesville traveled to Otter Creek Golf Course to face Columbus East on the East Nine. Batesville won the match with a team total of 158. The Lady Olympians finished with 186.
Batesville’s Josie Meyer was the medalist with a (-1) 35.
Ava South finished with 38. Addyson Weiler was a shot back with 39. Zoey Ahern carded a 46. Alexis Gallagher and Grace Saner both had 53.
Carter Gant led Columbus East with 38.
Batesville returned to action by hosting EIAC foe Connersville at Hillcrest Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Lady Spartans 160-236.
South fired a (+2) 37 to earn medalist honors on the day.
Weiler and Meyer both finished one shot back with 38. Gallagher had a 47. Saner and Ahern both finished with 54.
Rushville
GREENFIELD – Rushville traveled to Hawk’s Tail Golf Club in Greenfield to take on Triton Central and Greenfield-Central Monday. The Lady Lions returned with a victory, posting a team total 214.
Triton Central was second with 243 and the Lady Cougars finished with 247.
Rushville’s Emma Tressler earned medalist honors with a 9-hole round of 46.
Next for the Lady Lions was Megan Alexander with 48. Clair Waits finished with 60 followed by Lauren Megee 62 and Abby Hill 64.
