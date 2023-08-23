North Branch Golf Course hosted county rivals North Decatur and Greensburg in golf action on the Prairie Nine. The Lady Pirates came out on top by seven strokes 220-227.
Medalist honors were a tie between childhood friends Greensburg's Anne Pumphrey and North's Addie Gauck, both shooting 44.
Other scores for Greensburg included Junior Zoey Seal with a 56, freshman Payton Bright 58, sophomore Lydia Hersley 62, and sophomore Mary Harmon 63.
Other North scores included Kaylee Smith 56, Mary Stier 62, Lizzie Custer 65 and Kail'C Ruble 67.
Three golfers also played junior varsity Monday. Chase Christianson shot 66. Ellie Groteand and Jaylynne Krahn each shot 69.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions golf team played host to EIAC foe Connersville at Antler Pointe Golf Course Monday. Rushville posted a team-total 220 to defeated the Lady Spartans with 252.
Emma Tressler earned meet medalist honors with a 43.
Megan Alexander was next for Rushville with 56. Claire Waits finished with 59. Lauren Megee had a 62 and Abby Hill had a 65.
