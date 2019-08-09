Girls golf tees off Saturday

GREENSBURG – The 2019 girls golf season is already underway for many teams around the state, but the two local teams participating this year will hit the links for the first time this Saturday.
The Greensburg Country Club will host the season opening Greensburg invite on Saturday. 16 teams will participate, including the Lady Pirates and the Lady Chargers. The South Decatur Lady Cougars will not field a team this season.
Playing with the Pirates and Chargers will be Batesville, Franklin County, East Central, Rushville, Mooresville, Franklin Central, Greenfield Central, Hagerstown, Shelbyville, Oldenburg, Triton Central, Jennings County, Indian Creek and Columbus East.
Greensburg
The defending EIAC champion and fourth place regional finisher, Greensburg, returns four golfers from last year’s team and brings three newcomers on board as well.
Kennedy McCullough, Ellie Acra, Megan Reisman and Elizabeth Mitchell will return to the team and be joined by Emma Nobbe, Alyea Lawrence and Sarah Stapp.
According to head coach Bryce Mize, the goal of the early part of the season and the opening matches is to simply seize opportunities.
“We have some spots on the varsity roster to fill, and we have competition to fill those spots,” Mize said. “(We have to) get better every day and work on the little things that lead to lower scores.”
If the Pirates are able to do that, Mize is hopeful for another EIAC title and berth in the IHSAA Regional.
North Decatur
For the Chargers and new head coach Madeline Childress, the early part of the season is all about building confidence and working on the fundamentals of the game.
The Chargers returns defending conference champion, and regional qualifier, Sidney Parmer along with Katy Kinker and Haley Arthur.
Behind the abilities of Parmer, Childress has set the team goal of winning the MHC again. However, at its root, Childress is hoping to just see improvements on a team and individual level before anything else.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.