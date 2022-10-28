Although the fall sports are not finished with football sectional semifinals held Oct. 28, the girls basketball season kicks off the winter sports season next week.
North Decatur and South Decatur kick off the season Tuesday, both having road games. Greensburg opens its season Thursday at home. Rushville opens Friday on the road and Batesville opens next Saturday on the road. Oldenburg opens Nov. 11 at home.
North Decatur
North Decatur opens the season at Franklin County Tuesday. The Lady Chargers will have a new look this year with veteran coach Doug Laker taking over the program as head coach.
Coach Laker is in his 10th season coaching girls basketball, all coming at Greenfield-Central. Laker's squads amassed a 129-77 record through nine season, which included a sectional title in 2016 and the Hall of Fame Classic title in New Castle.
The Lady Chargers were 16-7 last year and return and did not lose any players to graduation.
Franklin County enters its second season under head coach Kyle VanMeter. The Lady Wildcats were 11-13 last season.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars open the season at Milan under new head coach Kristen Hicks.
Coach Hicks has been coaching at various levels at South over the past eight years. She was the junior varsity coach last season.
The Lady Cougars (4-17 last season) lost three to graduation and will look to replace that leadership and production with a somewhat younger team this season.
Milan was 5-18 last year in the first year for head coach Karisa Voss.
Greensburg
Greensburg hosts Jac-Cen-Del on Nov. 4 in the season opener for both squads.
The Lady Pirates are coming off a 10-15 season in which Greensburg was loaded with underclassmen and had only two juniors.
Coach Jason Simpson is in his ninth year at Greensburg and has a 146-50 record. The Lady Pirates have won four sectional titles under Coach Simpson and played for the Class 3A state title in 2018.
A talented freshman class adds to the talent and depth for the Lady Pirates.
JCD was 19-7 last year under head coach Scott Smith. Smith has 385 wins and is in his 22nd year at JCD.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs travel to New Palestine on Nov. 5 to start the regular season. Batesville was 6-17 last season.
The Lady Bulldogs are under the direction of Mitchell Taylor in his first year as head coach. Batesville will have to replace the loss of six seniors from last year, but the Lady Bulldogs returns some young talent and four seniors this year.
New Palestine was 13-11 a year ago and open the season on Thursday at Connersville.
Rushville
The Lady Lions are coming off a sectional championship last year in which Rushville went 17-10. Head Coach Melissa Marlow is in her 23rd season at Rushville.
Rushville opens the season Friday against New Castle. The Lady Trojans were 14-10 last year under head coach Molly Bates. Coach Bates enters her fifth year at New Castle.
The game Friday will be played at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. There is limited seating at Hoosier Gym. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 and there will only be 600 tickets sold.
