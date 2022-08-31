VERSAILLES - After going scoreless in the first half at South Ripley, the Lady Pirates regrouped and rallied to knock off the Lady Raiders. Greensburg moves to 4-1 on the season.
According to head coach Ryan Morlan, the first half of the match was dominated by South Ripley. In the last 10 minutes of the first half, Greensburg could not stop the scoring drives by the Lady Raiders. Two of the South Ripley shots settled in the net.
The Lady Pirates went into the half down 2-0.
The second half saw more organization by the Lady Pirates. The passing game changed and senior captain Macey Smith was able to post another hat trick. This is the second game of the season Smith has been able to get three or more goals in a game.
Smith’s first goal was a charge from half field. Her second was off an assist from senior captain Natalie Kalinowski and her third was an assist from senior captain Emilee Ernstes.
Center back Genevieve Smith was able to secure her first high school career goal off a stop at the half and return. The shot from midfield settled over the South Ripley keeper. Genevieve Smith also had two notable steals and a blocked goal to help her team secure the win.
Junior Shelby Able also had a notable blocked goal. Freshman keeper Madeline Shrader was drawn out of the goal for a one-on-one attack. After Shredder won that match-up, South Ripley launched another quick attack that had a shot on goal. Able quickly got in a position to stop that goal, keeping her team on top.
Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler saw and stopped four shots on goal. Freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw 11 shots on goal and only allowed three.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 4-1 for the season.
Rushville
The Lady Lions lost on the road at Triton Central 6-0.
Shots on goal for Rushville totaled 10 with freshman Carly Senour adding four followed by senior captain Audrey Gulley two, freshman Mikayla Herbert one, senior captain Belle Gossett one, junior Lily Bow one, and sophomore Railyn Combs one.
The defensive line for Rushville held Triton Central for nine offside calls. Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had 12 saves, including one save from a PK shot.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off rival Greensburg 10-0.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Haley Lipps with one, Tristan Rowlett with one, Billie Puente with two, Betsy Reidy with one, Ella Carpenter with two, and Elena Kuisel with the hat trick of three goals.
