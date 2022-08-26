BATESVILLE - Greensburg traveled to EIAC rival Batesville for girls soccer action Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs picked up the win 10-0.
The Lady Bulldogs set the pace for the game in the first three minutes when they scored their first of 10goals for the night.
Greensburg freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw 20 shots on goal in the first half and allowed six goals. Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler started the second half and saw eight shots on goal and allowed four goals.
The Lady Bulldogs' passing game was too much for the Pirates to defend, according to Coach Ryan Morlan. The game ended with the mercy rule after 60 minutes of play.
This loss the Pirates to 3-1 for the season and 0-1 in the conference. The Lady Pirates travel at 6 p.m. Tuesday to South Ripley.
Rushville
The Lady Lions traveled to Oldenburg Thursday and fell 5-0 to the Lady Twisters.
Rushville was able to hold Oldenburg to just won goal in the first half. The Lady Twisters took control of the game in the second half with four goals.
Senior captain and keeper Belle Gossett had 29 saves in goal and allowed two goals to be scored. Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had three saves and allowed two goals to be scored. The other Lady Twister goal was an own-goal off a corner kick deflected by a Lady Lion defender.
Rushville's defense held Oldenburg for seven offside calls. Senior captain Audrey Gulley had two shots on goal and senior Hannah Selby had one shot on goal.
Senior Izzy Wilson recaps the game from a defensive perspective, "Our defense kept their own despite what the scoreboard said. I think we really played our all against such an offensive team and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season will hold."
Gulley added, "I think we did great overall. Every girl tonight brought their all on the field and that's what we like to see. Hopefully we can keep playing like we did tonight throughout the rest of the season."
Senior Haley Shoffner said, "We played very well and hard today. Last year this team would have broken us down, but we kept fighting until the buzzer."
Coach Peterman added, "We played an incredible first 60 minutes of the game. For only running off of three subs, I was really impressed with how well the girls played. We were defensively minded the majority of the game which helped us early on, but hurt us in the end. We had several girls step into new roles on the field and show excellent leadership while doing so, and I am still really proud of their efforts tonight."
