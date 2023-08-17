Rushville
CENTERVILLE – The Lady Lions traveled to Centerville and knocked off the Lady Bulldogs 5-4.
The loan Rushville goal in the first half was scored by junior Karma Wilson. The Lady Lions went into half time trailing 2-1.
After the first half, the intensity of the game really picked up from both sides. Sophomore Carly Senour was able to find the back of the net two times in the second half. Junior Railyn Combs also scored twice for the Lady Lions, including the winning goal off of an assist from Senour.
Shots on goal for Rushville included freshman McKenna Norris (4), R. Combs (3), Senour (2), senior captain Kylie Gray (2), Wilson (1), and junior Kelley Stanley (1). The defensive line was able to hold the Bulldogs for six offside calls. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had 12 saves for Rushville.
Senour said, “The game started off slow in the first half, but after halftime we started playing more as a team and ended with a well-deserved win.”
Junior captain Izzy Pavey’s added, “We started slow but we really picked each other up, and turned the game around. I think something that us as defense worked on, and did so much better with is holding the line. With that we got six offsides and turned the feel of the game around. We have a really good team this year, we have a family.”
The Lady Lions travel to Batesville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG – Rising Sun spoiled the home opener for the Lady Pirates with a 3-0 rainy day win.
The Lady Shiners managed to find the net with barely a minute off the game clock. Rising Sun added two more insurance goals in the first half to lead 3-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Pirates’ defense held tight, but the offense was unable to find the back of the net.
Sophomore Madeline Shrader fought off the Lady Shiners’ attack, facing 12 shots on goal and not allowing a goal.
Greensburg’s offensive starters consisted of Junior Captain Genevieve Smith and Freshman Kadence Rich who led the Lady Pirates shot count with three each. Juniors Emma McQueen, junior Sierra Coughlin, sophomore Tava Wenning, and freshman Lily Acra added two shots each. Junior Madisyn Morlan had one shot on goal.
The Lady Pirates host Union County at 10 a.m. on the new turf field. The Pirates will play immediately following.
Batesville
Batesville opened the season with a 1-0 win over Seymour. Karli Lindblom had the goal for Batesville off the crossing pass from Elena Kuisel.
The junior varsity also knocked off Seymour 1-0. McKenzie Maple scored the goal off the assist by Addie Redding.
On the road at Union County, the Lady Bulldogs cruised to an 11-0 win.
Several Bulldogs contributed to the score line including Emma Miller (3), Billie Puente (2), Avery Weberding, Karli Lindblom, Katie Lipps, Maddie Prewitt, Elena Kuisel, and Addie Flederman. Assists were tallied by Bille Puente, Elena Kuisel, Maddie Prewitt, Sydney Slavin, and Izzy Hornberger. The team will be at home against Rushville Thursday.
