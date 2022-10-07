RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions hosted and defeated Herron 5-0 in the sectional semifinal Thursday. The Lady Lions held Herron to four shots on goal for the evening.
Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had four saves for the night and the defensive line held for four offside calls on Herron.
The first goal of the evening was from senior captain Belle Gossett, less than two minutes into the game, off a corner kick from freshman Carly Senour.
Gossett had the second goal of the night shortly after with an assist from sophomore Railyn Combs. Gossett quickly completely a hat trick 10 minutes into the game with the assist from sophomore Brooke Means.
Rushville led 3-0 at the half.
In the second half, Combs scored the fourth goal for the Lady Lions and Senour scored the fifth and final goal.
Shots on goal for Rushville included senior Izzy Wilson (6), Gossett (5), Senour (4), senior Haley Shoffner (1), Combs (1), senior captain Audrey Gulley (1), sophomore Kelley Stanley (1), and senior Hannah Selby (1).
Game ball winners from the coaches went to Audrey Gulley, Haley Shoffner and Mikayla Herbert.
Oldenburg
VEVAY - The Lady Twisters fell to Switzerland County 1-0 in the sectional semifinal at Milan.
Halle Archer had the lone goal in the win for the Lady Pacers (15-0-2). Switzerland County faces Rising Sun (8-7-1) in the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.