KNIGHTSTOWN – The Lady Pirates opened the soccer season on the road at Knightstown and fell to the Lady Panthers 3-1.
Greensburg controlled the ball for much of the contest, but just could not find the back of the net on scoring opportunities.
The Lady Panthers scored first, 30 minutes into the first half. Just before the halftime break, Greensburg Junior Captain Genevieve Smith had the answer with a goal to send the teams to the break all square at 1-1.
The second half was much like the first as Greensburg controlled the ball, but was unable to score. Knightstown took the lead on a through ball to make it 2-1. The Lady Panthers added an insurance goal as a hand ball in the box gave Knightstown a penalty kick. The ensuing shot found the net to make the final 3-1.
Greensburg out-shot the Lady Panthers 12-6. Sophomore keeper Madeline Shrader saw all six of Knightstown’s shots on goal.
The Lady Pirates have their first home game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Rising Sun.
Batesville
SEYMOUR – The Lady Bulldogs posted a 1-0 win at Seymour. Batesville’s lone goal in the first half was scored by Karli Lindblom.
