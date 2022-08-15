GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates soccer team opened the season with a win over visiting Knightstown.
According to head coach Ryan Morlan, much of the Lady Pirates' success can be attributed to sophomore Genevieve Smith. Smith played a tough defensive game. She had two saves on goal and several more stops downfield. Smith led a strong defensive line against the Lady Panthers. She also managed an attempted shot and drive on goal. Several of the Knightstown drives were stopped by Smith.
On the offensive side of the field, with less than three minutes off the clock, senior captain Macey Smith received an assist from senior captain Natalie Kalinowski to start the game off for Greensburg. Smith had six shots on goal. Kalinowski had three shots on goal.
Going into the half the Lady Pirates trailed 2-1, but the Lady Pirates shut down the Lady Panthers in the second half.
The second half started with more energy from the Lady Pirates. Senior captain Emilee Ernstes settled two shots in the net. The first was a charge on goal by Ernstes around two defenders. The second was after an attempted corner kick by Ernstes that was kicked back out to her and she then settled the deep corner shot. Ernstes had a total of four shots on goal.
The Lady Pirates played two keepers for Saturday’s game. Freshman Madeline Shrader started the game. She stopped three shots and allowed two goals. Freshman Emma Hostetler checked in with eight minutes left in the first half and held the spot for the remainder of the game. She saved five shots on goal.
The Lady Pirates play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rising Sun.
Lady Bulldogs soccer
The junior varsity and varsity Lady Bulldogs soccer teams both won the home openers against Seymour Saturday.
The JV team won by a score of 3-2 with two goals from freshmen Emma Miller and one goal from sophomore Grace Gibbs.
The varsity team won 5-2 with several Lady Bulldogs contributing goals. Senior Tristan Rowlett had two goals. Senior Jenna Honnert and juniors Elena Kuisel and Billie Puente each had a goal on the day.
Coach Katie Hartman noted both teams played well and are looking forward to showcasing their hard work from the preseason as games get underway.
Batesville hosts Union County in a varsity only match at 7:30 p.m. Next game is varsity only at home against Union County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
