GREENSBURG – With two first half goals and an insurance goal in the second half, the Lady Pirates improved to 3-2 on the season with a 3-1 win over South Ripley.
The evening started out with two Greensburg seniors honoring their Influential Faculty Mentors.
Captain Shelby Forkert honored John Pratt. She said this of Pratt, “Mr. Pratt is one of the most caring people that I have ever met. He encourages me to do my absolute best. I think that everyone should have Mr. Pratt in their life because he is honestly one of the best people that I know. I will never forget Mr. Pratt and the impact that he has made on my life.”
Malana Kramer honored Dustin Smith. She said, “He taught me to become a better artist by unlocking a part of my brain I didn’t know existed. Mr. Smith has inspired me to pursue a career in art. Watching him enjoy what he does makes me desire to do the same. Thank you, Mr. Smith for everything you have done for me, whether you know it or not.”
The Lady Pirates started the match strong by scoring within the first minute of action. Freshman Kadence Rich assisted Junior Captain Genevieve Smith with the quick goal. Smith found the net a second time in the first half with an assist from junior Madisyn Morlan taking the Lady Pirates into the half up 2-1.
The second half saw the same defensive stand by the Lady Pirates’ backline led by Senior Captain Malana Kramer.
Genevieve Smith led a charge from the back line to goal and return the assist to Rich for a third Greensburg goal.
Sophomore keeper Madeline Shrader saw 12 shots on goal, keeping all but one off the scoreboard. Smith led the team with six shots on goal. Morlan had four shots on goal. Junior Sierra Coughlin added two shots and Rich one.
Triton Central 3, Rushville 0
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions faced the Lady Tigers of Triton Central Tuesday at home and lost 3-0.
Shots on goal for Rushville included sophomore Carly Senour (3), junior Railyn Combs (2), junior Sariana Dillman (1), junior Karma Wilson (1) and freshman Alayna Miller (1).
Rushville’s defensive line held Triton Central for seven offside calls. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had 16 saves for the Lady Lions including a save from a penalty kick during the second half.
The Lady Lions travel to Muncie Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Batesville 4, South Dearborn 1
The Lady Bulldogs had a conference matchup with South Dearborn Tuesday resulting in a 4-1 Batesville victory.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Karli Lindblom off of the assist from Elena Kuisel. Sydney Slavin scored a header off of a corner kick. Emma Miller scored the third after a slotted pass from Billien Puente. Kuisel put away the fourth goal from an assist from Slavin.
Angela Diaz and goalkeeper Renee’ Lecher are credited with great defensive efforts to keep the Bulldogs on top.
Batesville improves to 5-0 with a Lawrenceburg matchup on the road up next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.