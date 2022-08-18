RISING SUN - The Lady Pirates soccer team traveled to Rising Sun to face the Lady Shiners on the pitch. Greensburg returned with its second straight victory on the young season, 2-1.
The Lady Pirates' defense showed up strong. Sophomore Genevieve Smith and junior Malana Kramer lead the defensive line and kept the ball on the offensive side of Greensburg's field for most of the game. Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler also did her part to keep the Lady Pirates in the game.
Late in the first half, senior captain Natalie Kalinowski chipped a high shot over the Lady Shiners' defense to settle the first points on the scoreboard. Senior captain Macey Smith had the assist.
The second half saw many more offensive attacks by the Lady Pirates, many set up because of good passing and stops by the Greensburg defense. Kalinowski returned the favor with a controlling drive from beyond half field and an assisting pass to Smith, allowing her to take a game-winning shot on goal.
The Lady Pirates are 2-0 for the season. They travel at 10 a.m. Saturday to Union County. This is a doubleheader and the Pirates play at noon.
Batesville tops Rushville
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off EIAC foe Rushville 12-0.
In the contest, goals were scored by the following: Billie Puente three, Elena Kuisel three, Haley Lipps two, Jenna Honnert one, Tristan Rowlett one, Ella Wolters one and Angela Diaz one. Rowlett had two assists and Kuisel had one.
For the Lady Lions, senior captain Belle Gossett had two shots on goal. The Lady Lions defensive line held the Bulldogs for five offside calls. Junior goal keeper Megan Whitham had 22 saves for the evening and sophomore keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle had two saves.
Coach Peterman noted team MVPs of the game were: offensive - Gossett, midfield - sophomore Brooke Means, and defensive - senior captain Audrey Gulley.
Earlier in the week, Batesville knocked off Union County 13-0.
Several Lady Bulldogs found the next including Elena Kuisel three goals, Billie Puente two goals, Bella Britch two goals, Jenna Honnert two goals, Tristan Rowlett one goal, Sydney Slavin one goal, Emma Miller one goal, and Jadyn Harrington with her first Lady Bulldogs goal. Tristan Rowllett, Elena Kuisel, and Kamryn Dozier were each credited with assists while other goals were unassisted.
