GREENSBURG - After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation and 14 minutes of overtime, visiting Connersville and Greensburg went to penalty kicks to decide the winner in the EIAC match-up. Connersville picked up the win, connecting on four penalty shots to Greensburg's one.
Prior to the contest, Greensburg senior Sam Johnson recognized and honored Ms. Lisa Swank as an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life.
Johnson said, “I picked Ms. Swank because although we aren’t close she was a big influence on me. Her class made me want to read more and want to try to write. Her class became my favorite place freshman year because it gave me time to relax and read for a while. She influenced me a lot.”
The matchup between the Lady Pirates and Lady Spartans was an even match. Both teams battled and it made for a great game. Both teams took seven shots on goal in the first half. Neither team found the net. This would take them to the half 0-0.
The second half pushed the Lady Pirates into a more defensive game. The Lady Pirates were still able to take six shots on goal, but the Lady Spartans matched that with nine shots. At the end of regulation, the score settled at 0-0 taking the game into overtime sessions.
The extra two halves were very fast-paced with both teams trying to gather a win. After the extra 14 minutes of play, the score was still 0-0.
Ultimately, the Lady Spartans took the win with a 4-1 score during the penalty kick shootout. Taking the final score to 1-0 with the Lady Spartans on top.
Freshman keeper Madeline Shrader had several notable stops on goal. She saw a total of 16 shots during regular play, allowing none through. She saw seven shots during OT, allowing none in goal.
The Lady Pirates had 16 shots on goal during regular play and OT. Senior captain Macey Smith led the team with nine shots on goal. Senior captain Natalie Kalinowski added four shots. Senior captain Emilee Ernstes, sophomore Madisyn Morlan, and freshman Maddie Haviland each had one shot.
This brings the Lady Pirates season to 5-8 and the conference record to 1-6. The Lady Pirates host Triton Central at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Pirates travel to South Dearborn Tuesday for the first round of sectional play. Greensburg and Lawrenceburg meet at 7:30 p.m.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE -
The Lady Lions hosted their last home game of the regular season and won 2-0 over the Lady Trojans of New Castle.
Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle and the Lady Lions' defense secured their first shut out of the season.
Senior captain Belle Gossett scored the first goal of the game with an assist from sophomore Railyn Combs. Gossett had seven shots on goal for the Lady Lions.
Combs had Rushville's second goal in the second half and four shots on goal for the evening. Senior Izzy Wilson and sophomore Lily Warner each had one shot on goal. Seyfferle had 17 saves for the night. The Lady Lions defense held New Castle for three offside calls.
The Lady Lions host sectional action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when Rushville takes on Beech Grove.
