GREENSBURG - Visiting Madison set the tone early with a goal in the first minute of action and backed that up with another goal by the three minute mark to knock off the Lady Pirates 9-2.
The Lady Pirates were able to get five shot on goal in the first half, but the Madison keeper kept the net clear as the Lady Cubs took a 5-0 lead to the half.
Madison continued to put the pressure on offensively, adding four goals in the second half.
Greensburg senior captain Macey Smith scored off an assist from senior captain Natalie Kalinowski. Kalinowski scored from a long deep direct free kick securing Greensburg’s second goal.
Greensburg freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw eight shots on goal and allowed four. Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler saw 21 shots on goal and only allowed five. Other blocks on goal were made by senior captain Emilee Ernstes with one and sophomore Genevieve Smith with two.
The Lady Pirates (4-2) host East Central at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.
Rushville
Visiting Centerville rallied to knock off the Lady Lions 4-2.
In the first half of the game, senior captain Belle Gossett scored a goal for Rushville. Freshman Mikayla Herbert had the assist for Gossett.
Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had nine saves in the first half and only allowed one goal as the half ended 1-1.
In the second half, Gossett found a goal in the first two minutes to give the Lady Lions a 2-1 lead.
Seyfferle had nine saves in the second half, totaling for 18 saves the entire game.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions were Gossett (8), Herbert (3), sophomore Railyn Combs (1), and freshman Carly Senour (1). Rushville out-shot Centerville's 13-9, but Centerville's three second half goals rallied the Lady Bulldogs to the victory.
Lady Lions' defense held Centerville for seven offside calls.
The Lady Lions travel at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Connersville and host Lawrenceburg at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
