GREENSBURG – Playing on the new turf field for the first time, the Lady Pirates felt right at home, knocking off Union County 6-0. Greensburg moves to 1-2 on the young season.
Freshman Kadence Rich saw a switch in position and was pushed up to forward for the Lady Pirates. The move by Coach Morlan hit the mark as Rich found the back of the net four times. Rich received two assists from junior captain Genevieve Smith and two assists from junior Madisyn Morlan.
Morlan also found the back of the net with a rebound off the keeper from her own shot. Junior Maddie Haviland also scored, showing good ball handling through the Lady Patriots’ defensive line.
The Lady Pirates took a total of 29 shots on goal. Rich led the team in shots with a total of seven. Smith and Morlan added to the Greensburg attack with five shots. One of Rich’s goals was made possible by a notable stop on the Lady Patriots by senior captain Malana Kramer. She started the drive from deep inside the Lady Patriots’ offense.
Sophomore keeper Madeline Shrader faced four shots on goal and held the net clean. Sophomore keeper Emma Hostetler stopped the only shot on goal she faced.
