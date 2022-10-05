RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions opened sectional play at home against Beech Grove. Rushville dominated control of the ball and had several looks at goal in the first half. Belle Gossett broke through for a pair of goals late in the first half to give the Lady Lions a 2-0 victory.
The Lady Lions will take on Herron in the sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gossett got the Lady Lions on the board first at the 8:22 mark of the first quarter with a goal off the assist from Mikayla Herbert.
Less than four minutes later, Gossett tipped the ball past a sliding Beech Grove keeper and put the ball in the net for a 2-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first half. That was enough for the win with both teams going scoreless in the second half.
Shots on goal for Rushville included Gossett with 15, senior Izzy Wilson two, senior Haley Shoffner two, and sophomore Railyn Combs, sophomore Brooke Means and senior captain Audrey Gulley each with one.
Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had one save for the night. Rushville's defense held Beech Grove to only one shot on goal for the evening.
Game ball winners noted by the coaching staff went to Sariana Dillman, Wilson and Herbert.
Greensburg
AURORA - Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn to meet the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers for the first round sectional matchup. Lawrenceburg started quickly, putting two goals up in the first seven minutes. At the half, the Lady Tigers led 8-0.
Lawrenceburg scored two more goals in the first five minutes of the second half. This would make the score 10-0 and the game would end with 20 minutes still on the clock.
The Lady Pirates would like to thank all the parents and supporters for their continued support throughout the season. The team enjoyed every snack, drink, team dinner, and cheer you provided.
The Lady Pirates end the season at 5-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Other score
South Dearborn 3, Batesville 2, OT
