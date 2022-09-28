GREENSBURG - Prior to taking to the pitch to face the Lady Knights of South Dearborn, Greensburg senior Emilee Ernstes recognized an influential faculty member that has made an impact in her life.
Ernstes honored Mrs. Katrina Peters.
Ernstes said, “Not many students get the privilege to find a teacher who is just as much a friend as a teacher. From laughs or greetings in class, the hallway or at practice with 'hey sunshine', you never cease to make me laugh or smile. I look up to you and hope one day I can be half the person you are! I know that if I ever needed to talk to someone I can go to you. I can’t say thank you enough for everything and I'll miss you tremendously after graduation.”
As the game got underway, Greensburg was able to hold off South Dearborn for nine minutes. At that point, the Lady Knights started to dominate the field, according to Coach Morlan. The Lady Knights were able to score eight goals in the first half, taking that lead to the break at the half.
Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler saw 17 shots on goal in the first half.
The second half started out where the first left off. Greensburg allowed another goal bringing the final score to 9-0. The game ended with 20 minutes left on the timer. Freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw seven shots on goal in 20 minutes of the second half.
The Lady Pirates move to 5-7 for the season and 1-5 in the conference. Greensburg hosts Connersville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rushville
The Lady Lions traveled to Wapahani and were defeated 4-1.
Senior captain Belle Gossett had the lone goal for Rushville. She also had 16 saves at keeper for the first half and part of the second half. Gossett had two shots on goal.
Senior captain Audrey Gulley had four shots on goal, followed by freshman Mikayla Herbert and sophomore Railyn Combs with two shots on goal, and freshman Carly Senour and senior Izzy Wilson with one shot each.
The defensive line held Wapahani for two offside calls. Sophomore keeper Kelley Stanley had three saves for the Lady Lions in the second half.
The Lady Lions finish their regular season at home against New Castle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Rushville drew Beech Grove for the first round of the sectional and will host the game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
