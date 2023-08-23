GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates hosted the Indian Creek Braves and claimed their second win of the season by a score of 5-2.
Junior Captain Genevieve Smith found the net a total of four times in the matchup. Freshman Kadence Rich also found the net from a header off a deflected shot from Junior Maddie Haviland. Lily Acra had two assists and Ella Koors added one assist.
The defensive line for the Lady Pirates held the ball to Greensburg's offensive field for most of the game, allowing the Lady Pirates to remain on the attack.
Greensburg marked up 15 shots on goal. Sophomore Keeper Madeline Shrader saw six shots on goal and worked to keep all but two off the scoreboard.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 2-2 on the season. They host Batesville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lady Lions 4, Union County 1
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions defeated the Union County Lady Patriots 4-1.
Two goals were scored in the first half for Rushville, both shot by junior Railyn Combs and both assisted by senior captain Kylie Gray.
In the second half, Combs secured her third goal and hat trick with an assist from sophomore Carly Senour. The final goal was scored by Senour.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included Senour (8), Combs (7), junior captain Brooke Means (3), Gray (3), and freshman Alayna Miller (1).
Rushville held Union County for seven offside calls. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had six saves for Rushville.
