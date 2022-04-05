GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates tennis team defeated Madison Shawe 5-0 to start the 2022 season.
"It's always nice to start the season with a win and we were pretty efficient while on court, not giving up many games," Coach Rigney said.
At No. 1 singles, Jenna Foster won 6-2, 6-2.
Abigail Hoeing won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Morgan Cain won 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
OA tennis
The Lady Twisters defeated Hauser in tennis action 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Oldenburg's Isabel Price defeated Bella Kilps 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Oldenburg's Evelyn Vanderpohl knocked off Lydia Jordan 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Hauser's Addyson Barriger won 6-1, 6-0 over Kloie Lehman.
At No. 1 doubles, Oldenburg's Evelyn Storms and Mimi Wilder defeated Gabby Johns and Charlie Clarn 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Oldenburg's Mary Hunter and Emma Back won 6-1, 6-1 over Mattie Foster and Gracie Blair.
In junior varsity singles, Alyssa Wanstrath won 6-0 and Kenlee Martin won 6-2.
In junior varsity doubles, Wanstrath and Martin won 8-3. Lexey Simmonds and Lauren Richards lost 6-5 (10-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.