BATESVILLE - The Lady Pirates picked up their first EIAC win and moved to 3-1 on the tennis season with a 5-0 victory at Batesville Tuesday.
"It was the best we have played as a team; however, believe it or not, this is only our fourth match of the season," Greensburg Coach Rigney said.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster dropped the first game of the match and then reeled off 12 straight games to defeat Batesville's Summer Radcliffe 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing defeated Batesville's Laney Walsman 6-2, 6-0.
Greensburg's Josie Nobbe defeated Batesville's Molly Meer at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, Greensburg's No. 1 team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer knocked off Batesville's Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock defeated Batesville's Belle Westerfeld and Annie Negovetich 6-1, 6-0.
In junior varsity action, Greensburg's Leah West and Claire Nobbe defeated Jada Day and Josie Meyer 8-0.
"It's always good to start conference play with a win. I'm pleased with the outcome of the match, but there is definitely much we need to work on," Coach Rigney added.
Rushville
The Lady Lions varsity tennis team (1-5) traveled to Hauser and fell to the Lady Jets 3-2.
Isabella Wilson picked up a win at No. 2 singles in straight sets.
Jin Calaf won her No. 3 singles match in straight sets.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's McDaniel and Edwards had a tight match, falling 7-6, 6-4.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Jets 3-2. Brooklyn Newbold and Megan Alexander each defeated their opponents in singles play while also teaming up to capture a doubles victory for the team win.
