FRANKLIN – Regional qualifiers from four sectional sites converged on Franklin Community High School Tuesday looking for a ticket to the IHSAA state finals. The top three finishers in each regional event advance to the state finals at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University June 3.
Center Grove won the team title with 98 points. Warren Central was second with 79. Franklin Community took third with 65. Columbus North was fourth with 60 and Franklin Central was fifth with 51.
Greensburg
Junior Emarie Jackson earned her second straight trip to the state finals in both the shot put and the discus.
Jackson finished second in the shot put with a toss of 46-9.5. Jackson also finished second in the discus with a distance of 143-10.
Sophomore Olivia Grimes finished seventh in the discus with a distance of 117-8.
Sophomore Genevieve Smith was 12th in the 200 in 27.65 and eighth in the 400 in 1:00.34.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars qualified four girls to the regional in two events.
Sophomore Madisyn Danforth finished 14th in the long jump with a distance of 15-0.
South’s 4x100 relay team of Brayley Sundal, Clair Schoettmer, Hope Barker and Zoe Meer finished 15th in 53.48.
North Decatur
Sophomore Ava Luckoski was 13th in the 100 in 13.06.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs broke four school records and had eight personal best performances.
The 4x800 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel, Kaylie Raver and Ava Hanson set a new school record of 9:33.86 to place fifth.
The 4x100 relay team of Kamryn Dozier, Ella Carpenter, Madelyn Pohlman and Katie Lipps came through in 50.57, giving them an eighth place finish and setting a new school record.
Senior Ava Hanson ran a personal best time of 59.67, breaking the 2013 record of 59.76 and giving her fifth place.
The 4x400 relay team of Addison Luers, Kamryn Dozier, Kaylie Raver and Ava Hanson cut almost three seconds off from their time last week, finishing with a time of 4:07.5 and sixth place with the school record.
Senior Sophie Myers placed seventh in the 1600 (5:30.32). Emma Weiler was eighth in the 3200 (12:17.54) and Ella Moster was eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.74).
Rushville
The top finisher for the Lady Lions was Cyndi Tush with a fifth place in the pole vault (10-3). Gabby Pavey took 13th in the pole vault (8-6).
Jenna Lawler finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 38-0.5 and 16th in the discus with a distance of 91-2.
Leonie Boyer placed 12th in the high jump at 4-8. Carly Senour was 14th in the 400 in 1:04.53. Trisha Morgan was 15th in the 300 hurdles in 51.74.
Oldenburg
Oldenburg Academy freshman Rachel Suttman was 15th in the discus with a distance of 94-8.
