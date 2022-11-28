NEW PALESTINE - The Lady Lions traveled to former conference foe New Palestine for a second straight road game. The Lady Dragons held off the Lady Lions 63-56 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
The Lady Lions drop to 3-3 and host Union County (2-3) Wednesday.
Briley Munchel led the Lady Lions with 20 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Belle Gossett was also in double figures in scoring with 12 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Gracie Buzzard added nine points, two rebounds and one steal.
Olivia Smith added seven points, a team-high 10 rebounds and one assist.
Kylee Herbert finished with six points, one rebound and two steals. Ericka Kuhn scored two points and Kiley Parsley had two rebounds.
Isabella Gizzi led the way for the Lady Dragons with 28 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sadey Hughbanks finished with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.
